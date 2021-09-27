LSU linebacker Damone Clark received Southeastern Conference defensive player of the week Monday after recording a career-high 15 tackles against Mississippi State.
Clark, a senior, now leads the SEC in tackles with 41 this season.
He also recovered a fumble and returned the ball 35 yards, setting up LSU's first touchdown of the 28-25 win.
"I should have scored that," Clark said, smiling. "That's on me."
With Clark in the middle of a 3-2-6 defensive scheme, LSU forced Mississippi State to throw short passes. Then the Tigers tackled well in the open field to hold the Bulldogs to 5.5 yards per play over 88 snaps.
"I'm proud of the way our team fought," Clark said. "We fought to the end. I can't be any more proud of the way our team played."