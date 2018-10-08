LSU fans clamoring for another night game in Tiger Stadium got their wish.

On Monday, the Southeastern Conference announced that the Oct. 20 game against Mississippi State will kick off at 6 p.m. and be televised on ESPN.

But first, No. 13 LSU faces No. 2 Georgia at 2:30 p.m. on CBS on Saturday in a matchup of top-15 teams.

No. 24 Mississippi State has a bye this week after defeating then-top 10 Auburn at home last weekend.

Though not announced yet, it's likely two weeks later on Nov. 3 that CBS will use its sole primetime TV slot to broadcast Alabama vs. LSU.