With a quality road win against a ranked team within its reach after a strong first half, LSU couldn’t duplicate the effort in the second half Saturday in Bud Walton Arena.
Actually, LSU didn’t come close to matching its first-half performance in a key Southeastern Conference matchup, breaking down on offense and defense after halftime and eventually falling 83-75 to No. 20 Arkansas.
The final score wasn’t really indicative of how the second half went for LSU.
LSU led 37-32 at halftime after a solid effort on defense, but the second half was a completely different story when Arkansas came out of the locker room with a purpose.
“Thought it was a tale of two halves, obviously,” LSU coach Will Wade said. “First half, we played pretty well. We should have been up 10 or 12 at half, we were up five. Did a great job on the glass, did a good job defending.”
But everything changed from the first half to the second.
The Razorbacks cut into the halftime deficit and pulled to within a point less than three minutes in before again falling behind by four on Cam Thomas’ 3-pointer.
That’s where it all went terribly wrong for LSU (14-8, 9-6 SEC) as Arkansas (19-5, 11-4 SEC) loudly seized the momentum and took control on both ends of the floor.
A 28-8 run over a 7-minute, 43-second stretch turned a 46-42 deficit into a 16-point lead with 8:09 to play before Eric Musselman’s team coasted home.
Moses Moody, Jaylin Williams and JD Notae keyed the big run with five points each, while Justin Smith, who didn’t play in an earlier loss to LSU in Baton Rouge, and Davonte Davis both had four.
Smith finished with 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting to lead Arkansas, while Moody and Notae finished with 18 points each. Davis, who was 7 of 12 from the field, had 15 points.
Thomas made 11 of 19 shots and led LSU with 25 points, while Trendon Watford had 16 and Javonte Smart 15.
Watford was 6 of 15 and Smart 6 of 14, but Darius Days suffered through the worst shooting day of his career in missing all eight of his field-goal attempts — each from beyond the arc on mostly open looks — and was held scoreless.
“We’re a lot better team when he’s making shots,” Wade said of Days, a 41.3% shooter from 3-point range going into the game. “When he didn’t make shots, they were able to congest the lane a little bit … able to block a bunch of shots and stay in. That’s what happened in the second half.”
LSU started 4 of 6 from the field in the second half, but Arkansas was even better in making its first seven and went on to knock down 14 of its first 20 field-goal attempts.
“Second half, we got off to a decent start then it got away from us,” Wade said. “Our rebounding let us down, our defense let us down, our offense became a little bit bogged down. Arkansas is a great team and took advantage of that.”
Arkansas, which outscored LSU 51-38 in an impressive second half, kept piling on the points and got the lead up to 21 at 78-57 with 6:00 left.
At that point, there wasn’t much doubt about the outcome and only a 13-3 run by LSU in the final 1:59 kept it from looking a lot worse.
“We missed some open looks; we had some good looks, we didn’t finish in the paint,” Wade said. “They were able to clog down in the paint a little bit.”
LSU held a 16-8 lead in the paint area at halftime, but Arkansas prevailed 26-16 in the second half and finished the game with a 34-32 advantage.
“They took away some our transition stuff we got in the first half,” Wade said. “Really, a lot of it was we had to make some of the plays that were there.”
It was the ninth consecutive SEC win for Arkansas since being routed in back-to-back games by LSU (92-76) and Alabama (90-59) — both on the road — in mid-January.
The Razorbacks’ only setback since Jan. 16 was to Oklahoma State 81-77 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
In the past four days, they crushed league-leading Alabama by 15 and LSU by eight even though it could have been more.
It was the second loss in a row for LSU, which fell at Georgia on Tuesday night.
A 13-point loss to the Bulldogs stopped a three-game winning streak for the Tigers, who had taken care of Mississippi State, Tennessee and Auburn — each by double digits — in their previous three games.
“I think we played pretty well today, now,” Wade said. “Today wasn’t an issue where we weren't prepared and didn't play well. We just didn't make some shots that were there.”