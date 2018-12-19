Ed Orgeron didn't talk future national championships Wednesday night.

He really didn't have to.

The recruiting class LSU's coaching staff hauled in on the first day of the NCAA's early signing period showed enough promise on its own. Among the Tigers' strongest classes of the past decade, the pool included three consensus five-star players, boosting the Tigers into the upper tier of several recruiting outlets' rankings after Day 1.

Each of the three five-star players filled a major need:

-- Dunham School cornerback Derek Stingley, the nation's No. 1 recruit per Rivals, will likely fill in for All-American Greedy Williams, who is leaving early for the NFL draft.

-- Destrehan High running back John Emery, the nation's No. 2 back per 247Sports, will help replace LSU's senior leading rusher Nick Brossette.

-- Southern Lab's Kardell Thomas, the nation's No. 2 guard, will step into an offensive line that was battered by injuries and suspensions this season.

Stingley is LSU's first No. 1 overall signee since Leonard Fournette in 2014, and the three five-star players were the most for the Tigers since Les Miles' staff signed four in 2014.

Each of the three players came from Louisiana, headlining Orgeron's major strategy of keeping the state's top talent within its borders.

"We did not lose a guy today that we offered a scholarship in the state of Louisiana," said Orgeron, whose recruiting class ranks No. 4 nationally, according to 247Sports.

Eight of the 19 players that signed letters of intent with LSU were from Louisiana, and with six of the school's 25 allotted scholarships remaining, Orgeron said the "guys that we're still targeting have not signed."

This is Orgeron's third recruiting cycle since he became interim head coach in 2016, and because the team met many of its crucial needs last season, the coaching staff was able to focus on getting elite players.

"Last year, we had so many holes to fill," Orgeron said. "It was just taking another step. There were so many holes to fill on the (offensive) line. We had to get graduate transfers, get a new kicker, get a new quarterback. Now, it wasn’t necessarily ‘Do I just take a player that makes us better?’ (It was), 'Let me get the best player out there.' And that’s what we went after.”

And what remains for LSU as its turns toward the traditional signing period, which begins Feb. 6?

"Obviously defensive line is going to be a priority for us," Orgeron said.

That leaves the other five-star recruit remaining in Louisiana — Amite High's Ishmael Sopsher, rated the No. 1 defensive tackle by 247Sports.

Sopsher, who plans to commit in February, remains unsigned.

Orgeron made it clear after LSU's 29-0 loss to Alabama on Nov. 3 that the team had to improve at the line of scrimmage.

That initiative was met with what was considered a surprise signing out of Utah: Siaki Ika, the nation's No. 11 defensive tackle from East High in Salt Lake City, was one of the first players to turn in his letter of intent.

Orgeron credited safeties coach Bill Busch with pulling away Ika from programs like Oregon, and Orgeron said Ika will enroll early at LSU and "can help us right away."

Orgeron said Stingley will also enroll early, along with tight ends Charles Turner (IMG Academy) and T.K. McLendon (Copiah-Lincoln Community College).

Turner, a 6-foot-4, 237-pounder who played center at IMG, is going to be a blocking tight end, Orgeron said. He and McLendon will go a long way in filling in a tight end spot that was hampered by injuries this season. Longtime starter Foster Moreau has completed his eligibility.

"We need tight ends, and we're going to try to get more," Orgeron said.

And on the offensive line, Orgeron said Southern Lab's Thomas is "a dominating guard" who will play early for the Tigers.

LSU will lose senior guard Garrett Brumfield, and the line shifted through seven different starting rotations during the season.

"We had to fix the line," said Orgeron, who added that the coaching staff went "all the way to Michigan" to recruit Anthony Bradford form Muskegon High — the nation's No. 13 guard.

Throughout the day, a head coach's blueprint — hit on the best players in your state, pick off a few outside — continued with the signing of Texas native Marcel Brooks, the nation's No. 3 outside linebacker, who committed to the Tigers in the spring.

An LSU release listed the 6-foot-3, 195-pound Brooks as a safety, and Orgeorn said the coaching staff can use him a lot like they did this season with strong safety Grant Delpit — ranging him all over the field, covering passes and blitzing quarterbacks.

What's the remaining plan?

“(We) still have six spots to fill in February," Orgeron said. We’ll go out and recruit the best guys available."