For the most part, head coach Brian Kelly said LSU has a healthy team ahead of the first spring practice Thursday with a few notable exceptions.

Sophomore safety Major Burns will likely miss most of the spring with a foot injury, and sophomore offensive lineman Garrett Dellinger won’t practice as he recovers from offseason shoulder surgery.

It's also unclear if junior wide receiver Kayshon Boutte can practice. Boutte underwent a second surgery on his right ankle, Kelly said Wednesday, and is wearing a walking boot as he recovers from the season-ending injury he suffered last fall.

Kelly chuckled at first when asked about Boutte, saying at this point he knows the star receiver's last name. They're "in the process of building a relationship," Kelly said, and he indicated Boutte had to adjust to the standards of LSU's new program.

"Look, he's a great player," Kelly said. "He's a good kid. But this has been a rough spot for him. You tend to get distracted because you're not involved in everything. He's learning you've got to be involved in everything, whether you're injured or not.

"That's a process that he's going through. We're seeing some really good changes. We had a nice conversation in the training room this morning. He's on top of his academics. He's making good progress."

Kelly didn't express any concern about Boutte, who had nine touchdowns and 508 yards before the injury.

"The rest of the stuff, we'll work it out between the two of us," Kelly said. "I'm not that hard-headed. He's a good player."

Not having Dellinger this spring complicates the development of LSU’s offensive line. After playing in 12 games with four starts last season, Dellinger has a chance to become a regular starter as LSU reshapes the position group. He has worked at multiple positions, including center.

Burns started the first five games last season before being sidelined by his foot injury. Without him, LSU still has Arkansas transfer Greg Brooks Jr. and returning starter Jay Ward, as well as graduate student Todd Harris Jr., sophomore Derrick Davis Jr. and junior Jordan Toles.

Kelly also said promising sophomore running back Armoni Goodwin is healthy again.