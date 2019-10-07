Freshman cornerback Cordale Flott has an injury, LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Monday, that might keep him out against No. 7 Florida.

"We don't think he's going to play," Orgeron said, adding he might have a "better answer" on Flott's status later this week.

Flott's status threatens No. 5 LSU's depth at cornerback. Orgeron said the coaching staff had not yet discussed who may slide in as the primary backup to senior cornerback Kristian Fulton.

Junior left tackle Saahdiq Charles to play vs. Florida Junior left tackle Saahdiq Charles will play in LSU's top 10 matchup against Florida on Saturday, coach Ed Orgeron said.

Flott had received praise from Orgeron since preseason camp, and against Utah State last Saturday, LSU used the freshman cornerback when it suspected the Aggies to pass the ball on third-and-long.

When Flott entered the game, Fulton played in the slot as a nickel safety. Flott allowed one 35-yard pass, but Orgeron thought the defensive set worked well.

"I don't know if Cordale is going to play this week," Orgeron said. "So, I don't know if you're going to see as much of that."

