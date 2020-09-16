The LSU men’s and women’s golf teams have released their fall tournament schedules, highlighted by a dual event in Arkansas in October that will be televised on the Golf Channel.
The Lady Tigers are led by the world’s No. 3-ranked women’s amateur, sophomore Ingrid Lindblad, the 2020 SEC player and freshman of the year. Lindblad also earned an invitation to the canceled 2020 Augusta National Women’s Amateur, which will carry over to the 2021 event.
LSU will open Oct. 5-7 alongside the men’s team in the Blessings Collegiate Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas. All three rounds will be shown on the Golf Channel. The Lady Tigers then go to West Point, Mississippi for The Ally, Oct. 19-21, and Athens, Georgia, for the Liz Murphey Fall Collegiate Classic, Nov. 6-8.
After the Blessings tournament, the men’s team goes to Franklin, Tennessee, for the Vanderbilt Legends Intercollegiate, Oct. 25-27, and Vestavia Hills, Alabama, for the Jerry Pate Intercollegiate, Nov. 8-10.
The Tigers are led by seniors Philip Barbaree and Trey Winstead, son of LSU director of golf Chuck Winstead. Barbaree reached the quarterfinals of the U.S. Amateur in August while Winstead reached the round of 32.
2020 LSU WOMEN’S GOLF FALL SCHEDULE
Oct. 5-7: Blessings Collegiate Invitational, Fayetteville, Ark. (Golf Channel)
Oct. 19-21: The Ally, West Point, Miss.
Nov. 6-8: Liz Murphey Fall Collegiate Classic, Athens, Ga.
2020 LSU MEN’S GOLF FALL SCHEDULE
Oct. 5-7: Blessings Collegiate Invitational, Fayetteville, Ark. (Golf Channel)
Oct. 25-27: Vanderbilt Legends Intercollegiate, Franklin, Tenn.
Nov. 8-10: Jerry Pate Intercollegiate, Vestavia Hills, Ala.