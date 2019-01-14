LSU gymnast McKenna Kelley was scheduled to undergo an MRI on her left ankle Monday after being pulled from the lineup Friday at Auburn.
Coach D-D Breaux said Kelley’s status was unknown but indicated that the Tigers senior could be out for several weeks.
“She’s in a boot,” Breaux said Monday afternoon. “Everything we’re doing right now is precautionary. We’re guardedly optimistic that we will have her back as quick as possible.”
Kelley missed all of the 2018 season after suffering an Achilles’ tendon tear in practice in November 2017. This time, Kelley hurt herself in a warmup pass on floor exercise at Auburn, but Breaux stressed that whatever ankle issue Kelley has is not related to her previous Achilles’ injury.
“She took a hard landing on a stiff floor and I think it shocked her and gave her a scare,” Breaux said. “There is something wrong, but we feel like she will bounce back.”
Without Kelley in the lineup, LSU lost 196.700-196.275 at Auburn, snapping a streak of 17 straight Southeastern Conference dual meet victories that stretched back to February 2016.
Despite the loss LSU (1-1, 0-1 SEC) dropped only one spot to No. 5 in the country with a two-meet average of 196.525. The Tigers host No. 3 Florida (1-0, 1-0 SEC) Friday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The meet will be televised on the SEC Network, with introductions at 7:40 p.m. and the first vault at 8:01.
If as expected Kelley can not compete against Florida, Breaux said she would likely replace her in the floor lineup with sophomore Christina Desiderio or senior Julianna Cannamela. When Kelley scratched, LSU rushed Bailey Ferrer out for her first collegiate routine, but the true freshman from Orlando, Florida, struggled to a 9.550 and finished out of the scoring.