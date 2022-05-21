According to the old adage, Rome wasn’t built in a day.

Well, neither was the LSU men’s basketball program even though first-year coach Matt McMahon certainly can’t be accused of not trying.

By the time McMahon arrived for his introductory news conference on March 23, two days after he accepted athletic director Scott Woodward’s offer to take over the troubled program, he had been chipping away at a Herculean task for nearly 48 hours.

While assembling a coaching staff was at the top of a lengthy to-do list, McMahon knew roster management would quickly become a major piece of the puzzle.

Soon, forwards Tari Eason and Darius Days declared for the NBA draft and each of the 11 remaining scholarship players on last year’s roster entered the burgeoning transfer portal.

But while many immediately painted a doom-and-gloom picture that had LSU finishing dead last in the Southeastern Conference with a handful of wins, McMahon calmly and coolly went about his work and signed 13 players in an incredible 51-day span.

So, how did he and his staff manage to go from “zero,” as he puts it, to get it done?

To borrow a well-worn phrase from former LSU football coach Ed Orgeron, McMahon blocked out the noise.

“I don’t hear all the negativity,” said McMahon, whose job was made infinitely harder with possible harsh sanctions hanging over the program. “I knew the challenges coming in when I took the job. You just lock in and go about the process of building a roster.

“I’m not one to look backwards. This is a one-shot deal for me — in the coaching profession and in life. I came to LSU to move this program forward, period. When we go recruiting, it’s the same thing we’ve always done: Build genuine relationships.”

It’s a process McMahon has used over and over in 13 years as a full-time assistant and for the past seven seasons as the head coach at Murray State, long one of the nation’s top mid-major programs.

It appears it worked again, according to the computers anyway, even though we won’t know for sure until the season begins Nov. 7 and ends more than four months later.

In addition to four high-school seniors, McMahon, who has a history of having a strong player-development program, plucked six players from the transfer portal to go with three players from last year’s roster — Adam Miller, Mwani Wilkinson and Justice Williams — who were among the 11 Tigers who entered the portal.

The influx of new players started with Northwestern State standout Kendal Coleman, who was 10th in the nation in double-doubles last season, signing on March 28 — exactly one week after McMahon accepted the LSU job.

He completed the roster last Tuesday with 7-footer Shawn Phillips becoming the third four-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class to pick the Tigers.

In between, LSU picked up three of the stars from his Murray State team that went 31-3 and advanced to an NCAA second-round game for the second time in three tournaments.

Justice Hill and Trae Hannibal and KJ Williams, the Ohio Valley Conference player of the year, joined him in Baton Rouge as well as N.C. State’s Cam Hayes and Mississippi State’s Derek Fountain.

Phillips joined three-star prospect Corneilous Williams and four-star players Jalen Reed and Tyrell Ward in rounding out McMahon’s 2022 recruiting class, which was ranked 13th nationally and third among SEC schools as of Saturday in the 247Sports composite listing.

On top of that, 247Sports’ transfer rankings have LSU eighth nationally.

Possible NCAA punishment was the elephant in the room, but it wasn’t about to deter McMahon.

“Of course, there are some people that are going to tell you no right away because of the cloud that’s been over the LSU program,” he said. “I have no control over that; we’re just moving the program forward. We’re going to get the right people in the program and build it that way.”

Yet, not even McMahon could have envisioned the roster he and assistant coaches Casey Long, Ronnie Hamilton and Cody Toppert assembled.

“We were certainly hopeful,” he said. “We started at zero and wanted to go methodically through our process.”

That process, he explained, consisted of four phases:

• Trying to retain players from last season;

• Getting older, more experienced players and proven winners;

• Trying to balance the classes — it wouldn’t help to build the program’s foundation he said, by signing six seniors.

• And, finally, get the best high school players still available.

“It was very challenging,” McMahon said.

At the same time, he said it’s rather fulfilling when asked if he could have believed the players they have considering where they started.

“Oh, with the circumstances and what we walked into … we’re definitely thrilled,” McMahon said with a wry smile. “Not only do I think we have good talent, but I think we have our kind of guys who really fit the culture and the foundation of what LSU basketball is going to be about for years to come.

“I love the talent we’ve been able to bring in. They’re not only really good basketball players, but they’re about the right things that lead to winning: hard work, unselfishness, toughness, accountability … the things we’re going to continue to build the program on.”

The rankings

Team recruiting rankings for the Class of 2022, according to the 247Sports composite listing (as of May 21):

NATIONAL

1. Duke

2. Arkansas

3. Alabama

4. Kansas

5. Texas

6. Ohio State

7. Southern Cal

8. Indiana

9. Illinois

10. Michigan

11. UCLA

12. Virginia

13. LSU

14. North Carolina

15. Villanova

16. Kentucky

17. Auburn

18. Syracuse

19. Notre Dame

20. Oregon

21. Florida State

22. Tennessee

23. Miami

24. Ole Miss

25. Vanderbilt

SEC

1. Arkansas

2. Alabama

3. LSU

4. Kentucky

5. Auburn

6. Tennessee

7. Ole Miss

8. Vanderbilt

9. Missouri

10. Texas A&M

11. South Carolina

12. Georgia

13. Mississippi State

14. Florida