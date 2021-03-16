When he emerged from his room and went down to the third floor of the JW Marriott Hotel in downtown Indianapolis for a daily COVID test Tuesday afternoon, Will Wade saw his players for the first time in almost 24 hours.

That was highly unusual, during the college basketball season anyway, for someone whose personal and professional life revolves around structure — plenty of it.

But it wasn’t necessarily a bad thing in Wade’s eyes.

The “controlled environment” the 68 teams selected for the NCAA tournament that begins Thursday and will be held entirely in the state of Indiana is right up his alley.

When Wade and his LSU team rolled into Indianapolis on Monday after a near-miss against Alabama in the Southeastern Conference championship game Sunday, they officially became part of the most unique NCAA tournament in the 81-year history of the event.

While some coaches and players might not be happy about the possibility of being in a controlled environment (the NCAA doesn’t refer to it as a bubble) for up to three weeks, Wade wasn’t complaining Tuesday.

LSU, the No. 8 seed in the East region, plays its first-round game at 12:45 p.m. Saturday against No. 9 seed St. Bonaventure in Bloomington, Indiana — a 50-mile trek from Indianapolis.

“Look, we’re in the NCAA tournament,” Wade said Tuesday from his hotel room. “I’m not complaining about anything.

“This is what needs to happen to ensure everybody’s safety and everybody’s health," he said. "We get to play the games, so this is what it is.”

The controlled environment, Wade said, is something that was beneficial to the Tigers, who played three games in just 39 hours at the SEC tournament in Nashville, Tennessee.

After watching the NCAA selection show on Sunday afternoon, they had a team dinner and a good night’s rest before taking a four-hour bus ride up to Indianapolis.

After a COVID test to welcome them to the city, each member of the traveling party (the NCAA allows 34 players, coaches and support staff) were required to quarantine in their hotel room for 24 hours.