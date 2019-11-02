Javonte Smart smiled when recalling the first time he played against Trendon Watford.

To the best of Smart’s recollection, it was about nine years ago in a big youth basketball tournament at the Alario Center in Westwego.

“I thought he was so slow when I first saw him dribble … I thought he was a slow player,” Smart said last week. “He was a year younger than me and I think we beat them kind of bad. Ever since then, I’ve been keeping up with him.”

Nearly a decade later, Smart, who’ll be the starting point guard for the LSU team that opens its season Friday night against Bowling Green, is glad he kept up with Watford, a native of Birmingham, Alabama.

Their first meeting on the court notwithstanding, Smart and Watford, a 6-foot-9, 230-pound forward who blossomed into the 18th overall prospect in the 247Sports composite rankings, are now good friends, teammates and roommates with the Tigers.

As such, Smart sees Watford, a five-star who signed with LSU on May 19, much differently now.

“He’s actually kind of fast with the ball in his hands,” Smart said after playing with Watford since arriving on campus in June. “He gets rebounds and pushes the ball. We run our lanes and we just feed off each other.”

Getting rebounds is just one of Watford’s specialties.

In leading Mountain Brook High School in suburban Birmingham to three consecutive 7A state titles, he picked off an Alabama-record 1,909 rebounds in four seasons.

While Watford also finished on Alabama’s top 10 scoring list with 3,567 career points and averaged 23.7 points as a senior, he’s prouder of his work on the glass.

“It’s a big deal, it’s just something I take pride in,” said Watford, who also averaged 11.8 rebounds to go with 3.6 assists, 2.5 blocks and 2.1 steals last season.

“It’s something I’ve always taken pride in; being able to rebound and get the ball off the glass and make plays.”

Smart said that should serve LSU well since coach Will Wade has repeatedly said defensive rebounding was a concern after losing big men Naz Reid and Kavell Bigby-Williams off last year’s 28-7 team.

"That’s hard to guard, having him (Watford) rebound the ball and push it like that right away,” Smart said. “He doesn’t have to pass it to anybody … the outlet man is himself. I wanted to play with that and I’m happy for it.”

For his part, Watford smiled when asked what he does best that LSU fans don’t know about since they haven’t seen him play yet.

“My versatility,” he said. “I feel like I can bring rebounding to this team and being able to guard every position, just keep improving on those things. I feel a lot of people know I can score and make plays.”

His ability to handle the ball on the break and play any position from one through four gives Wade the versatility he’s rarely had in his first six seasons as a head coach.

“Trendon could lead us in scoring, he could lead us in assists, he could lead us in rebounding,” he said. “He could lead us in a lot of categories just because he is such a versatile player.”

Watford, whose family has been close with LSU assistant Bill Armstrong for years, is only the third five-star Wade has signed.

The others were Reid, the No. 18 overall prospect in the 2018 class, and fellow ’18 signee Emmitt Williams, who was 26th.

“Trendon’s going to play a big role … he’s a talented, talented player,” Wade said this summer. “He’s just so good with the ball in his hands. He’s a special talent when he has the ball.”

Watford has some big shoes to fill for Reid, who left after one season to enter the NBA draft. Even though he wasn’t selected, he made the Minnesota Timberwolves’ roster.

Wade said he doesn’t necessarily expect Watford to take over the role Reid had last season, but he could replicate Reid’s minutes and usage rate — and even surpass them perhaps.

Yet, Watford isn’t shying away from the sky-high expectations.

“I don’t feel any pressure,” he said. “I have a lot of great guys behind me and they support me every day. They keep pushing me every day; I just go out there and play the game I love.”

Wade saw it in the team’s four-game exhibition tour of Spain in August when Watford was in double figures in each game and averaged a team-best 15.8 points per game.

“I felt like I did good, but there’s definitely stuff I need to work on,” Watford noted. “Ever since we got back from Spain, me and coach have watched film and he’s pointed out the things I need to work on for the upcoming season.”