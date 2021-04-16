As Paul Mainieri listened to a question Thursday night about the resurgence of junior designated hitter Cade Beloso, he let out a pronounced exhale.
“Did you just hear me breathe?” Mainieri said. “I've been holding my breath waiting for him to return to what we know he can do.”
Beloso had just played one of his best games this season against No. 5 South Carolina, going 2 for 3 with his third home run of the year — and first since March 28. He also extended his hitting streak to a season-high five games.
In that span, Beloso has raised his batting average from .202 to .252, a surge that helped stabilize LSU’s lineup and balance a once-struggling offense. Not coincidentally, the Tigers have won three of their past four conference games after starting 1-8 in the league.
“I can't describe to you how happy I am for that guy,” junior left fielder Gavin Dugas said. “I can't imagine what he was going through mentally.”
Beloso felt frustrated. He reduced his strikeout rate, only striking out five times over his first 21 games, and reached base with a flurry of walks. But for two months, he regularly put balls in play with almost no results. He tried cutting his hair and trimming his beard. Nothing worked.
“It was wearing on him,” Beloso’s father, Rodney, said.
Beloso’s batting average rested at .224 when Mainieri benched him March 21 because “he was in such a rut that he wasn't ready to give us anything.”
The next day, Mainieri and hitting coach Eddie Smith compared film of Beloso’s freshman year to this one. They noticed his hands looked tense, causing his muscles to get tight and reducing his bat speed. Trying to adjust, Beloso lowered his hands and slightly opened his stance before LSU’s series at Tennessee.
“In Tennessee,” Beloso’s father said, “he started feeling a turn.”
As Tennessee swept LSU, Beloso went 2 for 11 and hit his second home run in the final game of the series, depositing a ball over the left-field fence.
“He was just missing,” Mainieri said. “Just slightly missing. We didn't win the games at Tennessee, and I felt like if he would have gotten over the hump, he would have made a difference in a game or two there. I also knew he was close.”
Beloso struggled, as did the rest of LSU’s lineup, a week later against Vanderbilt. Then last Tuesday, Beloso singled in a pinch-hit at-bat, sparking his five-game hitting streak. As the mechanical changes set, Beloso has three multi-hit games, more than he had all year.
“Now, he looks like the old Cade Beloso, and I'm glad he is,” Mainieri said. “If he can get hot, it's going to make a huge difference for our team. It's already making a difference for our team.”
When Beloso singled in that pinch-hit at-bat, he wore a light blue wristband as part of LSU’s prostate awareness game. He hasn’t taken it off since.
“I'm thinking he likes to wear it,” Beloso’s father said, laughing. “He likes the way it feels.”