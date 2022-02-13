INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The inactives for both the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams are in, and there are 10 players with ties to the state of Louisiana who will be active for Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.
Seven of those are Bengals and two of them are Rams.
The two active former LSU players for the Bengals are quarterback Joe Burrow and receiver Ja'Marr Chase. Bengals defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin, who is from Lafayette, is inactive. Bengals receiver Thaddeus Moss remains on the injured reserve and will not play.
The two LSU players who are active for the Rams are receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and left tackle Andrew Whitworth.
It's not just LSU represented, as Bengals edge rusher Cam Sample and receiver Trent Taylor are both active. Sample played for Tulane and Taylor went to Louisiana Tech. Former UL running back Raymond Calais plays for the Rams, but he is inactive as he remains on the injured reserve.
The three former Saints who play for the Bengals are all active in their starting roles for Cincinnati: defensive end Trey Hendrickson, safety Vonn Bell and cornerback Eli Apple.
One player who hails from the Pelican State but played college ball elsewhere is suiting up Sunday as Cincinnati receiver Stanley Morgan is active.
Morgan hails from New Orleans and went to St. Augustine before attending Nebraska. He has not been active since Week 18, and had missed all of the Bengals' previous playoff games leading up to Sunday.
Boutte's Pooka Williams Jr. and Shreveport's Brandon Wilson are inactive for the Bengals, while Shreveport's Robert Rochell is inactive for the Rams. Williams remains on the practice squad, while Wilson and Rochell on the injured reserve.