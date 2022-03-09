One day as her team was preparing for the 2022 season, Beth Torina’s phone buzzed with a text. It was from her only fifth-year senior, Shelbi Sunseri.
A couple of days prior, the two had joked that Torina may need to bring in an extra coach to help her guide a batch of new, inexperienced pitchers after this season. LSU’s veteran rotation of Sunseri, Ali Kilponen and Shelby Wickersham is running out of eligibility.
Sunseri wanted to know whether Torina was serious. Did she actually want to hire a new coach?
Torina stared at her phone and smiled. She was a Southeastern Conference pitcher at Florida in the late ‘90s and jumped straight into coaching after she graduated.
Perhaps Torina saw some of herself in Sunseri.
“I’d love to have you,” she typed back.
After five dominant seasons pitching in the circle at Tiger Park and hitting in the middle of the lineup, Sunseri will try something new in 2023: coaching. She’ll likely wind up on Torina’s staff, spending yet another season — her sixth — in the purple and gold. This time, as a student assistant coach.
“Unless for some reason I get a job opportunity that I can’t pass up,” Sunseri said, “or a coaching position somewhere.”
Sunseri was the only LSU softball senior who decided to return to the program with the extra year of eligibility the NCAA granted to its athletes after the pandemic first began. This semester, she is pursuing her second diploma, a bachelor’s degree in communication disorders to go with her first in sports administration. After her final season as a player, she plans to enroll in graduate school at LSU to earn a master’s degree in business.
Sunseri has been using the extra time to take her game to another level. Through 23 games, she is batting .302 at cleanup, higher than her career collegiate average. Her ERA sits at 1.95, lower than her four-year average. Her eight home runs are tied for third in the SEC, and her 22 RBIs are tied for 10th in the conference. Of SEC pitchers who have started more than five games, Sunseri’s ERA is in the top 10.
Torina said she’s never coached a better hitter-pitcher than Sunseri in her 11 years in Baton Rouge.
“She’s definitely the best that we’ve ever had,” Torina said. “I think it’s so hard to do in the SEC — to hit and pitch the way she has.”
On March 2, Torina redirected a news conference to heap praise on Sunseri as part of an answer to a mundane question about the pitching staff. Then on Saturday, the fifth-year senior played possibly the best game of her career in an extra-inning win over Drake.
Sunseri hit the walk-off home run to left field, her second homer of the night. She also started in the circle, allowing one base runner from the third inning through the 10th and striking out 11 Drake batters.
“An incredible performance, one that needs to be in our history books,” Torina said. “One of the most incredible things I’ve seen in my time here on Saturday, and I’m not sure if it’s going unnoticed, but I’m not sure it’s getting what it truly deserves
“It takes incredible work ethic, incredible commitment.”
Through that commitment to softball, Sunseri has mentored young players both inside and outside the LSU program. She has taken freshman pitcher Raelin Chaffin under her wing, and she has worked at D-Bat Baton Rouge and Patriot Park, where she has coached children ages eight to 15.
Sunseri spent her summer coaching the Louisiana Patriots, an under-16 youth softball team based in Baton Rouge. In June, the team trekked to Colorado for a tournament, where one of its hitters found herself in a slump. After a little encouragement and a few tips from the former All-American, the young hitter smashed a walk-off homer.
Sunseri remembers the moment well. The girl’s face lit up with joy as she rounded the bases, and Sunseri felt something too. This was the moment she decided she wanted to coach.
“I could do this for a living,” she recalled thinking. “There was no greater feeling than seeing how much joy the game brought to her.”