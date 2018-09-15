lsuauburnfootball.091618 HS 2015.JPG
LSU defensive end Rashard Lawrence (90) and LSU outside linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. (45) stop Auburn running back Kam Martin (9) in the first half, Saturday, September 15, 2018, at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

1. WHAT WE LEARNED

This LSU team has its flaws, but it certainly has heart. Down 21-10 to Auburn with 10:38 left in the third and seemingly out of it after a failed fake punt attempt, the Tigers clawed and clawed and clawed their way back for an improbable 22-21 victory and an even more improbable 3-0 start.

2. TRENDING NOW

Cole Tracy. LSU’s kicking game was an inconsistent liability in 2017, so special teams coach Greg McMahon reached out to get Tracy to transfer from Division II Assumption College. If he does nothing else as a Tiger, Tracy’s 42-yard game-winner as time expired makes him a near legend. It is LSU’s first game-ending winning score since the 2011 Alabama game.

3. FINAL THOUGHTS

By any means necessary. That’s how LSU has beaten two top-10 teams in one season for the first time since 2011. The Tigers made mistakes but overcame them and forced Auburn into enough fatal mistakes of its own to force an even more stunning upset than the Miami game. LSU will be a top-10 team come Sunday. Amazing.

