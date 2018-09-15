1. WHAT WE LEARNED
This LSU team has its flaws, but it certainly has heart. Down 21-10 to Auburn with 10:38 left in the third and seemingly out of it after a failed fake punt attempt, the Tigers clawed and clawed and clawed their way back for an improbable 22-21 victory and an even more improbable 3-0 start.
2. TRENDING NOW
Cole Tracy. LSU’s kicking game was an inconsistent liability in 2017, so special teams coach Greg McMahon reached out to get Tracy to transfer from Division II Assumption College. If he does nothing else as a Tiger, Tracy’s 42-yard game-winner as time expired makes him a near legend. It is LSU’s first game-ending winning score since the 2011 Alabama game.
3. FINAL THOUGHTS
By any means necessary. That’s how LSU has beaten two top-10 teams in one season for the first time since 2011. The Tigers made mistakes but overcame them and forced Auburn into enough fatal mistakes of its own to force an even more stunning upset than the Miami game. LSU will be a top-10 team come Sunday. Amazing.