TALLAHASSEE, Florida — The No. 23 LSU men's golf team shot a A 3-over 291 and is tied for 10th after one round at the NCAA Tallahassee regional at the Seminole Legacy Golf Club.
The Tigers, who teed off on No. 10, got off to a strong start as Chris Woollam holed out his approach shot on the par 4 10th with a 5 iron from 220 yards out. Woollam went on to shoot a 1-over 73 that has him tied for 35th.
The low scores of the day for LSU came from freshmen Drew Doyle and Nicholas Arcement with even par 72s. Doyle and Arcement are tied for 27th. Arcement had five birdies, and Doyle rolled in three birdies. Arcement closed with a strong back nine, shooting a 3-under 33.
Garrett Barber was the final counting score of the day with a 2-over 74. He's tied for 44th. Connor Gaunt was LSU's final player of the day, and he turned in a 3-over 75 and is in a tie for 51st.
Top-seed and host team Florida State, boosted by a 67 from All-American John Pak and three 68s, stood at 21-under-par through 14 holes but stumbled coming home, finishing the round at 17-under-ar 271. The No. 2-ranked Seminoles are six shots ahead of the Yellow Jackets (277, -11).
Liberty, the Atlantic Sun Conference champion, posted a 5-under-par 283 on the strength of a 65 from its top player, Kieran Vincent, and has third place. Ohio State is in fourth place after posting a 4-under-par 284, while No. 2 seed Georgia is in fifth place at 3-under-par 285.
Round 2 for LSU will begin at 8:55 a.m. Tuesday. The Tigers are paired with Georgia Southern and Florida A&M for Round 2. Gaunt goes off first at 8:55 a.m. and will be followed in 11 minutes increments by Barber, Woollam, Arcement and Doyle.
NCAA Tallahassee regional
Team scores
1 Florida State 271 -17
2 Georgia Tech 277 -11
3 Liberty 283 -5
4 Ohio State University 284 -4
5 Georgia 285 -3
T6 Kansas 288 E
T6 Davidson College 288 E
T8 Indiana 290 +2
T8 TCU 290 +2
T10 LSU 291 +3
T10 Georgia Southern 291 +3
12 Florida A&M 301 +13
13 Southern California 302 +14
14 Long Island U. 307 +19