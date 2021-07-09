LSU recruiting coordinator Dan Fitzgerald and pitching coach Jason Kelly both signed three-year contracts worth $300,000 per year, according to term sheet agreements between the coaches and the school released Friday afternoon.

Fitzgerald and Kelly accepted their positions with LSU this week, becoming the two paid assistants allowed on a college baseball staff. They joined head coach Jay Johnson, who signed a five-year deal worth $6.5 million before incentives.

The contracts for Fitzgerald and Kelly will last through the 2024 season. The agreements are contingent on a background check and approval by the LSU board of supervisors, which next meets Aug. 6.

LSU officially announces hiring of baseball recruiting coordinator Dan Fitzgerald LSU officially announced the hiring of Dan Fitzgerald as its recruiting coordinator Friday afternoon, finalizing the second available spot for a full-time assistant.

Kelly joined the staff after two years at Arizona State, and his salary matched that of former LSU pitching coach Alan Dunn, according to Dunn's contract.

Fitzgerald, who came to LSU after nine seasons as the recruiting coordinator at Dallas Baptist, will earn more than former LSU recruiting coordinator Nolan Cain. Cain, who left for the same job at Texas A&M, made $185,000 per year in his last contract with LSU.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Included in the term sheet agreements, Fitzgerald and Kelly will receive a courtesy vehicle and $30,000 for relocation expenses. They can also earn postseason bonuses.

LSU hires former Arizona State assistant Jason Kelly as new pitching coach LSU has hired Jason Kelly as its new pitching coach, head coach Jay Johnson confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

If LSU fires either Fitzgerald or Kelly before the end of their contract without cause, according to the agreements, LSU will pay them the remainder of their salary. LSU won't owe either coach compensation if it fires them with cause.

Should either Fitzgerald or Kelly leave LSU to become an assistant at another Southeastern Conference school before their deal ends, they will have to pay 50% of their remaining salary, according to the agreements. They would have to pay 20% of their salary if they left for an assistant position outside the SEC.

However, Fitzgerald and Kelly wouldn't have to pay anything if they became a head coach elsewhere or took a job in Major League Baseball, according to the term sheets.