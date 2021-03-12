Gavin Dugas sprinted down the first base line and spread his arms wide once he crossed the bag Friday night, convinced he was safe.

With the bases loaded and one out in the eighth inning of a tie game against UTSA at Alex Box Stadium, Dugas had nearly grounded into a double play, but he beat the throw to first base. Umpires confirmed the call after review.

The effort allowed two runs to score, and No. 15 LSU won 3-1, regaining the lead after the Tigers nearly wasted a quality start from ace Jaden Hill in the first game of a weekend series.

LSU (12-3) won its third straight game despite a night of sparse offensive production. The Tigers had four hits. UTSA finished with six.

With the score tied 1-1 in the eighth, freshman Dylan Crews hit a leadoff single and Tre’ Morgan was hit by a pitch. Cade Doughty nearly grounded into a double play, but UTSA third baseman Austin Ochoa tagged third and threw the ball past the first baseman, allowing LSU to put runners in scoring position.

Dugas approached the plate after UTSA (5-4) intentionally walked designated hitter Cade Beloso. He was 0 for 3 and fell into a 1-2 count. Then Dugas knocked a ground ball toward UTSA second baseman Jonathan Tapia. He flipped the ball to the shortstop. Dugas beat the throw to first base.

"Luck is the residue of design," coach Paul Mainieri said.

The sequence rescued LSU after Hill pitched 6⅔ scoreless innings. The junior right-hander, who recorded one out and allowed eight runs before Mainieri pulled him in the first inning last week, threw a career-high 96 pitches. He scattered four hits while notching six strikeouts.

Hill had called his start last week “unacceptable.” He tried to improve his slider to balance his changeup and fastball, a pitch Oral Roberts attacked in that disastrous first inning. Mainieri wanted Hill to mix his pitches and use his slider early against UTSA.

“When he got that second out of the first inning, I thought, ‘There’s improvement,’ ” Mainieri said.

Hill mixed pitches like Mainieri wanted, and though he struggled with his command at times, throwing 40 balls and walking two batters, he settled the longer he pitched into the game — an encouraging sign before Southeastern Conference play begins next weekend with a home series against Mississippi State.

Meanwhile, LSU tagged ball after ball with almost no results until Doughty turned on an inside pitch to lead off the sixth inning. The ball landed against the back of the left field bleachers. The solo home run, Doughty’s fourth this year, broke the scoreless tie. UTSA pulled starter Luke Malone two batters later.

Hill returned for the seventh inning for the first time in his career. He had thrown 86 pitches, already a career high. The LSU bullpen stirred. Hill threw a 94 mph fastball on the first pitch, his velocity still present late in the game. He retired the first two batters before Mainieri replaced him with senior right-hander Aaron George.

“I didn’t want to totally empty his tank,” Mainieri said. “I thought he was tremendous.”

Hill waited for George as he jogged through the field. He clearly wanted to finish the seventh inning. Mainieri patted his back. Hill held onto the ball until his replacement arrived and handed it to George himself with a hug. Hill walked off the mound to a standing ovation.

George allowed a single to the first batter he faced, but catcher Alex Milazzo threw out the runner as he tried stealing second base on a ball in the dirt.

LSU turned to senior right-hander Devin Fontenot in the eighth. The closer, who struggled recently and began pitching in midgame situations this week, allowed two runners to reach base with one out. Ma’Khail Hilliard quickly warmed in the bullpen. He entered after Fontenot recorded the second out.

Hilliard faced right fielder Ian Bailey, who was 2 for 3 with a double. Hilliard induced a ground ball up the middle. Second baseman Zach Arnold fielded the ball and threw off balance to Morgan at first base. Morgan missed the catch, the rare error allowing a run to score.

"I'm sure that's the first time I've ever seen him drop a throw," Mainieri said. "Probably the last time, too."

Hilliard struck out the next hitter, and in the bottom of the frame, LSU retook the lead for good.