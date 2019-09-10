Senior linebacker Michael Divinity and starting right guard Damien Lewis were absent during the brief media viewing portion of LSU football practice on Tuesday, along with a few other defensive starters.

Divinity and Lewis practiced when LSU drilled without pads on Monday, but they were not present as the Tigers wore full pads.

Divinity needed attention from athletic trainers twice during LSU's win over Texas last Saturday. At one point, he walked to the locker room. He later returned to the game.

Outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson, who spoke to media on Monday with a light wrap on his right calf, was also absent during the open viewing period. Coach Ed Orgeron listed him as "questionable" against Northwestern State.

Meanwhile, freshman linebacker Donte Starks wore pads for the first time. He joined the Tigers on Sept. 4.

Roll call:

Missing

  • Dee Anderson, WR, senior
  • K'Lavon Chaisson, OLB, redshirt sophomore
  • Treven Kately, DB, sophomore
  • Michael Divinity, LB, senior
  • Tayte Langley, LB, freshman
  • Soni Fonua, OLB, junior
  • Kardell Thomas, OL, freshman
  • Thomas Perry, OL, freshman
  • Rashard Lawrence, DE, senior
  • Glen Logan, DE, junior

Advocate staff writer Sheldon Mickles contributed to this report.

Email Wilson Alexander at walexander@theadvocate.com.

