It was the class the stars fell upon, the 2001 LSU recruiting class that paved the way for the Tigers’ eventual BCS national championship in 2003.
There were players who would become big defensive stars, like Marcus Spears and Marquise
Hill. There were great offensive linemen like Andrew Whitworth and Ben Wilkerson.
But no one in that class could match the star power of Michael Clayton.
Born in 1982 in Baton Rouge, Clayton was a consensus prep All-American coming out of Christian Life Academy. With Spears from Southern Lab — a tight end who became an All-American defensive end — they formed what was touted as the best pair of local talents to sign with LSU since Billy Cannon and Johnny Robinson in 1956.
Then-coach Nick Saban knew to make LSU into a championship program, getting and keeping players like Clayton was critical.
“He came to this program when no one knew for sure what we were going to be able to accomplish or who we were,” Saban said. “He was a high-profile guy coming out of high school, and I think as I told him at the time, if guys like you come to school here, it is going to pave the way for other players in the future to have success.”
Clayton’s impact was immediate. He only started four games as a freshman in 2001, playing behind Biletnikoff Award winner Josh Reed and junior Jerel Myers, but he was second behind Reed with 47 catches for 754 yards and six touchdowns. No catch was bigger than his 6-yard touchdown reception from Rohan Davey with 13 seconds left in a 29-25 win at Kentucky.
The following year, Clayton and LSU were back at Kentucky because of a quirk in the SEC schedule. Everyone remembers the Bluegrass Miracle, the 75-yard answered prayer of a pass from Marcus Randall to Devery Henderson. But the play, which started with :02 on the clock, probably wouldn’t have happened if not for Clayton’s clutch 17-yard catch, followed by his quick timeout signal one play before.
Going into 2003, Clayton was clearly the pinnacle of LSU’s offense. The Sporting News rated him as the No. 1 game plan changer in the SEC.
“He’s that good,” ESPN analyst Bill Curry said.
Clayton went on to turn in one of the best receiving seasons with 78 catches for 1,079 yards and 10 touchdowns, just the third 1,000-yard receiving season in LSU history. Clayton led the SEC in catches and yards and was second in touchdowns, adding to his credentials by being an exceptional downfield blocker and chipping in with 14 special teams tackles.
Clayton left a year early for the NFL, going to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the 15th overall pick. It was the highest draft pick for any LSU offensive player since Charles Alexander went 12th in 1979 to the Cincinnati Bengals. After the fifth-best season by an NFL rookie receiver (80 catches, 1,193 yards, seven touchdowns), Clayton was troubled by injuries, playing from 2004-09 with the Bucs before finishing with the New York Giants in 2010–11.
