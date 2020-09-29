BR.lsualabamamain.111019. 1509 bf.jpg
LSU punter Zach Von Rosenberg (38) celebrates LSU at the end of the first half of LSU's football game against Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday Nov. 9, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

LSU punter Zach Von Rosenberg was named the Ray Guy Award punter of the week, the Augusta Sports Council announced Tuesday morning.

The 30-year-old Zachary High graduate's seven punts in LSU's 44-34 loss to Mississippi State averaged a distance of 49.43 yards, and five punts landed inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Von Rosenberg's longest punt traveled 58 yards, but his 53-yard punt in the second quarter pinned Mississippi State at its own 9. The field position allowed LSU to play aggressive on defense, and, three plays later, linebacker Jabril Cox returned an interception 14 yards for a defensive touchdown.

Von Rosenberg, a 6-foot-5, 245-pound senior, was named third-team All-Preseason Southeastern Conference, and his punting average of 49.43 yards ranks third nationally.

