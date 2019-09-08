AUSTIN, Texas — Welcome to Highlights, where we'll break down significant portions from LSU's last football game.
LSU 45, Texas 38
How It Happened
A yellow submarine: We're going to talk about the score margin frequently in this film breakdown. LSU wins by seven points, and that's a mark that could have been infringed upon several times were it not for several different factors throughout the game. The clearest picture of this is LSU's two goal line stands at the start of the game. Twice Texas reached within the Tigers 5, and twice the Longhorns came away with no points. "We don't stop them on that goal line, we're dead," LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. "That's the difference in the ball game."
- The first stop is mostly due to a Texas blunder. The Longhorns drove to the LSU 8 on its second drive of the game, and the Tigers forced Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger into two incomplete passes, then held him to a six-yard run to force fourth-and-goal at the 2. Texas coach Tom Herman elects to go for it, down 3-0.
- Texas running back Keaontay Ingram runs a short out route off the left edge and dropped a surefire touchdown pass while he was wide open in the end zone. It's unclear where the broken coverage belongs, but LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton locked up with Texas receiver Cade Brewer, then closed on Ingram late on the play. Fulton then turns around and raises his hands in frustration. Inside linebacker Jacob Phillips and safety JaCoby Stevens were the remaining defenders in coverage, and it's possible that one of them was supposed to pick up Ingram out of the backfield.
Texas also had their chances.#LSU has broken coverage here, and Texas RB Keaontay Ingram can’t haul in a very open touchdown.Tigers won by 7. pic.twitter.com/DhZcoWhFSi— Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) September 8, 2019
- The second stop came off a schematic call by the LSU coaching staff. Facing third-and-goal at the LSU 1, Orgeron said they anticipated a run up the middle and called for the defensive line to "submarine" the line of scrimmage. Basically, that just means the defensive linemen dove forward and clogged up the middle of the field by building a wall of linemen from both teams. Ingram gained no yards on the run up the middle.
On the second goal line stand, Ed Orgeron said they submarined the defensive line, which ended up giving the fourth down look where they knew Sam Ehlinger was going to sweep right.Here’s the submarine. pic.twitter.com/jpPpFDx7Js— Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) September 8, 2019
- Then, Orgeron said Texas lined up in a formation on fourth-and-goal where the Tigers knew that the plays was going to be a quarterback sweep by Ehlinger to the right side. Both the H-back and the slot receiver flipped to the right side of the field (pictured right), and Ingram remained on Ehlinger's right side in order to be in position to lead block.
- LSU safety JaCoby Stevens was brought down on the left edge, and he forced Ehlinger back inside into a host of LSU defenders. The stops kept Texas from taking a big lead early and capturing momentum in front of its sellout crowd. "They bailed us out in the first quarter," LSU quarterback Joe Burrow said. "Then we ended up bailing them out in the end. That's what teams do."
Here’s the result. #LSU pic.twitter.com/XrgUH5A5Yu— Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) September 8, 2019
Building pressure: LSU recorded five sacks against Texas, a total the Tigers defense only reached twice last season in games against Southeastern and UCF. Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger had little pressure in the first quarter, and the Longhorns were down 10-7 in the second quarter when the LSU's first sacks helped the Tigers lead by two scores at halftime.
- LSU outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson was locked in a battle with Texas left tackle Samuel Cosmi throughout the first half, and the 6-foot-4, 250-pound Chaisson tried most everything to get around Cosmi: bull rush, both hands on the ground, one hand on the ground. LSU's Stevens picked up the team's first sack of the game because the secondary held tight for 7 to 8 seconds.
On the #LSU pass rush. A hot topic last night (I’m not going to play official).Tigers get a coverage sack here. 7-8 seconds before Ehlinger gets tackled by JaCoby Stevens. pic.twitter.com/VrMnaEUjgs— Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) September 8, 2019
- Hold or no hold, Chaisson wasn't getting past Cosmi. LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda made a shrewd adjustment on the following drive: he stunted Chaisson inside, and the pass rusher broke through the line easily and recorded his first sack of the season.
Here’s the adjustment: hold or no hold, Chaisson wasn’t getting past Cosmi.Aranda stunts Chaisson inside on the next drive, and he gets his first sack of the season.Two consecutive Texas punts, and #LSU was able to grab its two-score lead by halftime. pic.twitter.com/NkGarGPCFz— Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) September 8, 2019
- The sacks led to a field goal and touchdown by LSU, which gave the Tigers a 20-7 lead at halftime. LSU is now tied 16th nationally with seven total sacks in the 2019 season. "(Texas') offensive line blocked better than we had seen them block before," Orgeron said. "They were ready to play."
DBU goes back to school: Any time a collection of LSU, Florida, Ohio State, Florida State, Texas or any other school that likes to make nicknames for themselves gets together, there's bound to be some sort of debate over who the "real" DBU is. Well, on Saturday, both LSU and Texas gave up over 400 yards passing. Not a real convincing case for either program. Ehlinger threw for 401 yards and four touchdowns. "We couldn't stop them," Orgeron said. "Just to be honest, we couldn't stop them."
- It was the most passing yards LSU gave up in a single game since giving up 463 yards in a 47-21 win over West Virginia in 2011. That defense eventually ranked No. 2 nationally with 11.3 points allowed per game. Whether or not LSU's defense will improve once it hits SEC play remains to be seen.
- The struggles began with a 55-yard touchdown pass from Ehlinger to Brennan Eagles. The Texas wide receiver ran a vertical route against LSU's Fulton, who appeared to misread the ball, attacked early, then failed to jump high enough to deflect the pass. Eagles easily scored from then on to give Texas its only lead of the game, 7-3 in the second quarter.
The good and the bad of the #LSU secondary within three plays in the second quarter.First: Derek Stingley plays a deep ball well against Collin Johnson on a pass that was ruled incomplete after review. pic.twitter.com/QhLcrIiTp4— Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) September 8, 2019
- Beneath all the yardage and points, true freshman Derek Stingely made impressive plays against Texas' top receiver Collin Johnson. Ehlinger targeted Johnson three times before he finally completed a pass to his 6-foot-6, 220-pound receiver.
- On first-and-10 at the Texas 45, Ehlinger tested the true freshman with a deep pass to Johnson in one-on-one coverage down the left sideline. Stingley was chasing Johnson from behind, and when the ball came down, it appeared Johnson had caught the football. Upon replay, the play was reversed to an incomplete pass. The idea that Stingley had torn the football away from Johnson for an interception was also plausible.
- The LSU defense now ranks 48th nationally with 20.5 points allowed per game, and the Tigers will face FCS opponent Northwestern State at Tiger Stadium on Sept. 14 at 6:30 p.m. LSU will then open SEC play at Vanderbilt on Sept. 21. "There's some things that we need to get better on defense," Orgeron said. "We can't give up 38 points and get where we want to go."