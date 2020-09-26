LSU starting defensive tackle Glen Logan will not be playing in the team's season opener against Mississippi State, which means the Tigers will be missing a second starter when kickoff officially begins.
The senior was not dressed out during warmups, and an LSU official said Logan will not be playing in the game.
LSU will also be without star cornerback Derek Stingley, who spent Friday night in a hospital after an "acute illness," a school press release said. LSU officials have since said Stingley's health has improved, it is not COVID-19 related, and he will return to the team after he gets cleared by medical officials.
The reasons for Logan's absence are uncertain, but they were not COVID-19 related. He was dressed out on the sideline in a jersey and pants, along with defensive lineman Nelson Jenkins, who also will not play.
During warmups, Siaki "Apu" Ika and Joseph Evans were the starting defensive tackles, backed up by Neil Farrell and Jaquelin Roy.