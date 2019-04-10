LSU senior Sarah Finnegan is the Central Region Gymnast of the year, the Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association released Wednesday.

Finnegan was also recently named the 2019 Southeastern Conference Gymnast of the Year. She earned the region's top honor for a second year in a row.

With LSU trailing going into the final rotation of the SEC championship meet, Finnegan needed a 9.925 to tie as the second to last in LSU’s floor lineup. She got a 10 — the sixth 10 of her LSU career — to push the Tigers to their third straight championship with a score of 197.900.

Finnegan won the SEC individual floor title with that 10 as well as the all-around at 39.800. She also tied for the beam title with a 9.95 at the Smoothie King Center