LSU men’s basketball signee Julian Phillips was named a McDonald’s All-American on Tuesday.
Phillips, from Blythewood, South Carolina, is playing this season for Link Year Academy in Brandon, Missouri, for coach Rodney Perry.
Phillips, who signed in November, will be the sixth five-star recruit to join the Tigers in the Will Wade tenure. His team opened the season 24-0 and scored a 70-64 win over Prolific Prep at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Massachusetts.
The 6-foot-8 Phillips was a three-time all-state selection in South Carolina before moving to Link Year Academy. He is ranked No. 11 in the country on ESPN’s top 100 and is the fifth-ranked forward.
The McDonald’s All-American games are set for March 29 at Chicago’s Wintrust Arena and will be televised on ESPN2.
Phillips will be the 20th McDonald’s All-American that has signed with LSU over the years since John Williams in 1984. Trendon Watford was the last previous McDonald’s All-American in 2019. Current LSU assistant coach Tasmin Mitchell was a McDonald’s All-American in 2005 out of Denham Springs High School.