Ayana Mitchell continued her strong offensive play with 20 points and 11 rebounds and Khayla Pointer sparked a run that helped LSU pull away in a 71-60 victory against Alabama in the SEC opener for both teams Thursday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Mitchell’s 32nd career double-double came on seven of 10 shooting from the field after a December in which she shot 89.2% from the field. Mitchell worked hard on both ends of the floor with five offensive rebounds, among them three putbacks.
“I was in the right place at the right time,” said Mitchell, who added two assists and three steals. “My teammates always know my sweet spot and where to find me. Anything I could do to help us win — offensive putbacks, running the floor — that’s what I was trying to do.”
Pointer, who had 18 points, scored three consecutive baskets — two layups and a floater — to push LSU out to a 49-42 lead with 3:19 left in the third quarter. LSU (11-2) continued to separate the score as Mitchell scored on a rebound and added a three-point play, and Mercedes Brooks capped the quarter with a three-point shot to give LSU a 59-48 lead.
The Tigers connected on 10 of 14 shots in the third quarter and got 16 points from the bench. All 10 Tigers who played scored at least one basket.
Alabama got no closer than 10 points in the fourth quarter. LSU’s defense held the Crimson Tide to 37.5% shooting in the third quarter (six of 16) and 41.4 for the game.
Faustine Aifuwa backed up Mitchell’s inside play with 12 points and seven rebounds. LSU outscored Alabama in the paint 46-38 and shot 50% (29 of 58) for the game. Pointer was strong on both ends of the floor with eight assists, five steals and three rebounds.
“We’ve been struggling a lot in our third quarters coming out of halftime,” said Pointer, who had 18 points on eight-of-15 shooting. “We were reinforcing that, not getting hit coming out, executing our plays and defending the best we can.
Jasmine Walker had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Alabama (10-4) and point guard Jordan Lewis had 13. But Lewis, the Tide’s floor leader, had only two assists as LSU slowed the visitors’ offensive rhythm.
“I’m proud of this group for taking on the defensive effort in the second half,” LSU coach Nikki Fargas said. “We challenged them to disrupt Lewis as much as we can. She was the one pushing tempo for them. We made some adjustments and that was the difference in the ballgame.”
Neither team shot particularly well in the first half. LSU three times managed to get the lead out to six points but Alabama rallied back to tie it with the help of Tiger turnovers or missed shots. LSU also left some points at the free throw line, hitting only five of nine and 10 of 16 for the game.
But LSU did grab the lead at the break as Pointer twice hit driving layups, including one at the buzzer to give the Tigers a 34-32 edge. Pointer’s late rush gave her eight points at the half with five assists. Mitchell led LSU with nine points and five rebounds.
At one point, Alabama led 18-14 when LSU went on a 10-0 run as five different players scored. Jordan Lewis had 11 points for Alabama and Walker had seven to go with seven rebounds.
LSU moves on to play at Missouri at 1 p.m. Sunday.