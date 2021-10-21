All games on Saturday
LSU at NO. 12 OLE MISS
2:30 p.m. • CBS
With a light schedule that doesn't feature any games between two ranked teams, this one at least has some intrigue to it. Can LSU rally around Ed Orgeron and play like it did against Florida? Then, is Ole Miss a bona fide contender in the SEC West despite its loss to Alabama?
NO. 8 OKLAHOMA STATE at IOWA STATE
2:30 p.m. • Fox
How often is an undefeated top-10 team, following three wins in a row over ranked foes, a seven-point underdog to an unranked team? It doesn't happen too often, but that's where Oklahoma State finds itself this week. The Cowboys may be able to use the respect card to prevail in Ames.
USC at NO. 13 NOTRE DAME
6:30 p.m. • NBC
This rivalry is always fun to watch, even if one of the teams is unranked with an interim coach on the sideline. USC has alternated wins and losses this season, so it will be looking for a road upset. But it won't be easy as Notre Dame is still stinging from its only loss to Cincinnati.
NO. 10 OREGON at UCLA
2:30 p.m. • ABC
A one-loss Oregon team is still the Pac-12's best bet to reach the CFP this season, but the Ducks know they have no margin for error since falling to Stanford three weeks ago. But the oddsmakers believe it could happen soon with an improved UCLA team favored by two points.
CLEMSON at NO. 23 PITTSBURGH
2:30 p.m. • ESPN
It's amazing how the tables have turned in the ACC. Pittsburgh is atop the Coastal Division and No. 16 Wake Forest (yes, Wake) is undefeated and leading the Atlantic Division. Mighty Clemson, which has scored just 71 points in four league games, is just holding on for dear life.
Sheldon Mickles