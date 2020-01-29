Relief for Jaden Hill came late last fall, when on a crisp, Friday evening in early November, the sophomore stepped onto the mound again inside Alex Box Stadium.

As LSU completed fall practice with its annual Purple-Gold World Series, Hill pitched for the first time in eight months. The scrimmage did not count. The outcome did not matter. But for Hill, one scoreless inning reassured faith in his ability.

“It was a dominant inning,” coach Paul Mainieri said.

Sidelined by arm soreness, Hill had not pitched in a game-like setting since last February. Rehab filled his days. He wanted to believe he felt healthy. His body had disagreed.

The scrimmage provided an important step in Hill’s recovery. His fastball reached 97 mph. He lasted through an outing without discomfort, and as LSU now approaches its opening series against Indiana, the coaching staff feels excited about Hill’s progress. He may have the most talented arm on the team.

After losing Hill almost his entire freshman year, LSU has created a structured, cautious plan for his workload. The Tigers want to keep him healthy, even if that means fighting temptations to throw him into the starting rotation. Mainieri called Hill the “wild card” of LSU’s pitching staff.

“The key is we've got to keep him healthy,” Mainieri said. “If it means taking baby steps along the way, even though you're tempted to do more, I think we've got to be really smart and prudent in how we use him.”

Soreness developed in Hill’s arm after his second start last season. He had allowed two runs over 10 innings and looked like one of the most promising freshmen in Mainieri’s tenure. He watched the rest of the season from the dugout. Hill later said he strained the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right arm.

Months passed without pitching in games. Hill spent most of his time in LSU’s athletic training room. The injury required a natural healing process, Hill said, forcing him to wait until it felt better.

“I wanted to be out there and compete against other players,” Hill said. “I wanted to play every single day. My body was telling me different.”

Hill tried to return for the postseason, but he felt discomfort before a simulated game. LSU shut him down. He underwent surgery to remove a screw from his collarbone, which he broke playing high school football. He rested his arm over the summer and worked out, gaining eight pounds. Mainieri hoped the weight would stabilize Hill’s elbow.

LSU brought Hill along slowly during fall practice. He began his throwing program one week after the rest of the pitching staff. He threw his first bullpen in early September. He progressed steadily, and a few days before the final scrimmage, he faced three hitters during a simulated game. It marked the first time he had faced live hitters since his last start.

“It seemed foreign out there for awhile,” Hill said.

When LSU resumed practice earlier this month, Hill did the same exercises as the rest of the pitching staff. He feels healthy, but LSU has managed his workload with caution. Hill and the coaching staff don’t want to create another lost season.

As the Tigers ease Hill toward games, they have devised a special plan. Hill will begin the season in the bullpen, but unlike a typical reliever, Mainieri and pitching coach Alan Dunn will predetermine when Hill pitches during a game. He will appear during those innings, regardless of the score or situation. Mainieri wants Hill to prepare for the weekend series like a starter.

If Hill continues to progress and feels healthy enough to pitch deep into games, Mainieri said LSU will have to gauge the starting rotation later this season. But if initial starters Cole Henry, Landon Marceaux, AJ Labas and Eric Walker have been successful, Mainieri said leaving Hill in the bullpen may give LSU an advantage.

“When he's 100 percent healthy and he's putting it all together, he's going to be as good as anybody we have,” Mainieri said. “If we can stick with the same rotation and keep him in the bullpen, we're going to have a staff that's going to compete for the big one. We'll see how it plays out.”

As LSU began preseason practice last Friday, Hill sounded upbeat and optimistic about the upcoming season. He smiled when he discussed playing again, and later that day, he threw two scoreless innings during LSU’s scrimmage.

Though arm soreness forced Hill off the field last year, he said the experience taught him how to heal his body and manage his time between appearances. Wild card or not, he doesn’t care how LSU uses him this season. He just wants to pitch.

“It made me a better person,” Hill said. “It made me realize how thankful I am to be here and have the opportunity to play here.”