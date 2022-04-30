LSU senior linebacker Damone Clark was picked No. 176 overall in the NFL draft by the Dallas Cowboys.
Clark went in the fifth round Saturday afternoon, ending a longer wait than anyone expected when Clark first declared for the draft.
After leading the Southeastern Conference with 137 tackles last season, Clark was projected as a first- or second-round pick as one of the top linebackers in the class.
But an MRI at the NFL scouting combine revealed a herniated disk. Clark underwent spinal fusion surgery in late March to fix the issue, and though his father said he's recovering well, his draft stock dropped.
Clark became the seventh LSU player taken in the 2022 draft. He joined cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., offensive guard Ed Ingram, cornerback Cordale Flott, running back Tyrion Davis-Price, kicker Cade York and defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr.
In Dallas, Clark will reunite with former LSU linebacker Jabril Cox.