Before 2021, no American Olympic all-around champion ever competed in collegiate gymnastics. That’s largely because NCAA rules an amateurism prohibited those athletes from capitalizing on their success at the Games in the form of endorsement money.

But just as Sunisa Lee was preparing to travel to Tokyo to compete in the 2020 Olympic Games — delayed to 2021 by the pandemic — the NCAA changed its Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) rules. Now Lee, fresh off a gold medal in the all-around, could secure both lucrative endorsement deals and an education. That led her to Auburn, where she enrolled as a freshman business major and gymnast.

Auburn coach Jeff Graba is the twin brother of Jess Graba, who coached Lee through her Olympic run.

At 2:45 p.m. Saturday, Lee and her undefeated Auburn team will come to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center where they’ll compete against LSU.

“(Lee) has a huge vocabulary of skills that she can do,” LSU coach Jay Clark said, “and when the opportunity arose at the Olympic games in Simone (Biles’) absence, she really seized on it and showed what kind of competitor she is.”

Lee is easing into her collegiate career, Clark said, and is improving each week. On Friday against Alabama, she competed in her first collegiate all-around competition and took the crown. Lee notched the highest score of the meet, a 9.975 on beam, and earned 9.925 on floor and bars. On her first vault of the season, she scored a 9.875.

"I actually started vaulting only three days ago," Lee said. "I just decided that I wanted to do vault because I felt like I had to prove to myself this meet that I could still do it, and that I kind of deserve the all-around medal. Because I feel like I've just been in denial."

Through four meets, Lee is averaging 9.888 on bars, 9.908 on beam and a 9.900 on floor.

“I think Suni has just provided a spark and has sort of created a different level of energy around that program right now,” Clark said, “and everybody seems to be stepping up their game.”

Johnson, Bryant in all-around?

So far, Clark and his staff have opted for a “strategic” approach to choosing events for star junior all-around Kiya Johnson. They’ve withheld Johnson from floor, her signature event, to ease a sore Achilles tendon into a new season.

If things go as planned, Johnson will debut in the all-around Saturday.

“I could’ve competed her on floor in the first meet,” Clark said, “but we’re trying to be strategic and rest and preserve her as long as we can.”

Clark also said he tentatively expects star sophomore Haleigh Bryant to compete in all four events as well. Bryant was slated for an all-around in the first meet of the year, but a foot injury prevented her from completing all four events. Monday in practice, she was reintroduced to floor.

“It’s about what her pain tolerance is and whether or not she’s comfortable,” Clark said. “She wants to know what’s the risk. She really responds to that. And if (the doctors) reassure her there’s really not much risk here, she’ll run through a brick wall.”

Saturday start time

LSU’s meet against Auburn is scheduled at an unusual time. Instead of the usual Friday night events, the two teams will face Saturday afternoon.

Clark said he generally likes to get his team three days of practice in between meets. This week, they’ll add an extra day of work on floor.

“Which is going to help us,” Clark said. “Because if you notice, a lot of our mistakes in this past week were in the landings on the two leg events.”

The extra time will allow Clark and his staff to space out landing reps to provide more recovery time, to ensure the team is at full strength for the first major home meet of the new season.

“This is a big week for us in a lot of ways,” Clark said. “(Auburn) is a complete team, top to bottom, and they look good, so we’ve got our work cut out for us.”

