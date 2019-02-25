In college gymnastics, NQS is the new RQS.
But whatever you call it, it still ads up to LSU moving up a spot in the national rankings.
What used to be called Regional Qualifying Score (RQS) is now called National Qualifying Score (NQS) by the NCAA. Whereas teams previously were ranked on straight average, NQS takes into account a team’s top six scores — half of which must be from away meets — eliminates the top score and averages the remaining five.
The scoring system has not always benefited LSU in the national rankings, but it did this time. LSU slid past Utah to No. 4 with an NQS of 197.280, an improvement on its straight season average of 197.014.
Oklahoma is No. 1 with an NQS of 197.925, followed by UCLA (197.800) and Florida (197.545). Utah is at 197.220.
LSU senior Sarah Finnegan continues to rank as one of the top gymnasts in the country. Finnegan is No. 3 in the all-around, fourth on bars and floor, sixth on beam and 17th on vault.
The Tigers host No. 7 Georgia (NQS 196.890) Friday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Introductions are at 7:40 p.m. with first vault at 8 p.m. on the SEC Network.
Latest on Lexie
Senior Lexie Priessman has missed the Tigers’ past three meets since injuring her elbow and shoulder on uneven bars Feb. 8 at Kentucky. But LSU coach D-D Breaux said Monday she is optimistic Priessman will be able to at least compete Friday on bars.
“She’s had a very good rehab,” Breaux said. “We’re hoping. We need her back on bars, no doubt. We’re definitely a better team when she’s on bars.”
Subjective scoring?
A report by Lauren Hopkins of TheGymter.net said gymnastics officials were emailed last week by the NCAA, cautioning them against athletes being “overscored or underscored due to reputational bias” and that judges should make sure their scores “are justifiable when reviewed by knowledgable professionals.”
The report comes in the wake of yet another odd scoring decision for LSU’s Finnegan. She got a 9.95 at Arkansas on floor with a 10.0 from one judge and a 9.9 from the other, a considerable disparity.
Breaux has raised issues with scoring throughout this season but was eager to send a message to her team that they have to overcome questionable scores no matter what.
“You have to be mentally tough to put it aside,” she said. “Our team is doing a good job of that.”