Funeral services will be held Monday for Anne Dietzel, wife of late LSU football coach and athletic director Paul Dietzel.
She died Thursday at age 96, survived by their children Steve Dietzel and Kathie Dietzel DuTremble, two grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Born in 1923 in Mansfield, Ohio, Dietzel was by her husband's side when he became LSU's coach in 1955, leading the Tigers to the 1958 national championship and an SEC title in 1961 before leaving to coach at Army. He returned to serve as athletic director from 1978-82.
Paul Dietzel died in Baton Rouge on Sept. 24, 2013 at age 89.