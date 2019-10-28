Will Wade started a news conference on Monday by thanking fans who attended Saturday’s LSU basketball practice, then announced the Tigers have exceeded last year’s season-ticket count.

With 11 days left before the Nov. 8 opener with Bowling Green, Wade said just under 7,300 season tickets had been sold.

But LSU associate athletic director Brian Broussard said Monday afternoon the number has risen to nearly 7,400 — the most since the Shaquille O’Neal era more than 2-1/2 decades ago.

LSU sold 6,644 season tickets a year ago.

“Our fan excitement from last season has carried over in other areas,” Wade said. “We’re very, very excited about the interest level and the excitement in our team thus far.”

Season tickets start at $100 each and can be purchased at LSUTix.net, the LSU Athletic Ticket Office or by phone at (225) 578-0100.

Also, mini-plans and single-game nonconference tickets go on sale Tuesday at 8 a.m.