Badara Traore didn't hear his name called in the NFL draft, but he'll be headed to Chicago to begin his NFL career after signing as a free agent with the Bears.

A source confirmed the UDFA deal to The Advocate's Brooks Kubena, which was in place moments after the final pick of the 2020 draft went off the board.

Traore served as LSU's backup right tackle behind Austin Deculus, seeing action in 13 games over his senior season. He took snaps on special teams and started against Georgia Southern, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Arkansas.

Traore was the top-rated junior college prospect before his transfer to LSU in 2018.

ON SALE NOW:

DRAFT STATUS

PICKED BY : Undrafted

: Undrafted UDFA SIGNING : Chicago Bears

: Chicago Bears LSU IN THE DRAFT: 14 picks; 5 UDFA signings

CLICK HERE FOR INTERACTIVE LSU PLAYER TRACKER FOR 2020 NFL DRAFT

THE BADARA TRAORE FILE