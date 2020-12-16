LSU has announced the signing of Jalen Shead, the only true tight end in its 2021 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound three-star recruit is the nation's No. 51 rated tight end, according to 247Sports, and the Olive Branch, Mississippi, native is the No. 14 rated recruit in his state.

Since the status of start tight end Arik Gilbert's future remains uncertain, Shead's signing may be even more an important addition to the Tigers recruiting class.

He'll join a young group of tight ends that include freshman Kole Taylor, sophomore Nick Storz and fullback/tight end Tory Carter.

ABOUT JALEN SHEAD

FROM : Olive Branch, Mississippi; Olive Branch High School

: Olive Branch, Mississippi; Olive Branch High School POSITION : tight end

: tight end MEASURABLES : 6-4, 240 pounds

: 6-4, 240 pounds COMPOSITE RATINGS (247 Sports): No. 930 nationally; No. 51 at position; No. 14 in Mississippi

