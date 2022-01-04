When Kim Mulkey took the LSU coaching job, it opened up a chance for Alexis Morris to complete a full-circle journey.
Already having played at three schools, including Baylor as a freshman under Mulkey, Morris sat in the transfer portal for three weeks, pondering her future.
With a nudge from her dad, she made the call to reunite after Mulkey was hired at LSU in June, and she’s amid what could be the biggest week of her basketball life thus far.
Morris poured in a career-high 30 points Sunday to help LSU beat Texas A&M, the school she left. Next, she and her teammates have a shot at taking down No. 1 South Carolina at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
The reunification has been symbiotic for Morris, a fourth-year junior, and Mulkey. Morris has added experience to Mulkey’s first LSU team, which included six freshmen and five seniors. For Morris, it was a last-chance shot for a former five-star recruit from Beaumont, Texas.
“No-brainer,” Morris said. “When I left A&M, I didn’t have a destination in mind. I was so mentally over at the time I didn’t have any direction. I was bold enough to call coach and say, ‘I want to play with you.’ I always wanted to play for her.”
But not without that nudge from her father, Raymond, a former college player.
“He said, ‘I never tell you what to do, but you need to go play with that woman,’ ” Morris recalled. “I got encouraged and confident. I called her and said, ‘Let’s reunite; we have unfinished business.’ ”
It’s working out well for both parties. Morris has been reliable, scoring in double figures in every game. She’s second on the team in scoring (14.5 per game) and assists (44) while leading the team with 30 steals and averaging 3.9 rebounds per game.
Mulkey couldn’t be happier for the production, and the fact that Morris seems to have found a place she can succeed happily. At Baylor, Mulkey had signed Morris out of Beaumont in 2017 but dismissed her from the team in September 2018 after an arrest for assault by Texas State University police, according to a report from NJ Advance Media.
“Lex never blamed the coach; Lex knew she put me in a bind, and I hurt because I loved that kid, still love her, loved her when she left,” Mulkey said. “But you have to make decisions for bigger purposes in that locker room.”
Morris transferred to Rutgers, where she spent two seasons and played in only seven games because of the transfer rule and injuries, then went to A&M last year, where she averaged 6.0 points and 9.5 minutes per game. Unhappy with her playing time and status on the team, she took advantage of the NCAA’s waiver of transfer rules.
The two had known each other since Morris was in seventh grade, but they hadn’t spoken since the dismissal, except for a 10-second chat at last year’s NCAA tournament. The call to Mulkey was well-received.
“She said, ‘Come on,’ ” Morris recalled. “Since I was younger, I felt it was important for players to love their coaches. When look to the sideline and see coach Mulkey fired up, I want to run through a wall for her. You have to have that type of relationship. You don’t have to be best friends when you trust each other.”
Mulkey was taken by Morris’ insistence on one more try.
“She was, ‘I’m not taking no for an answer, I need you in my life,’ ” Mulkey said. “Now she gets to write the end of her college career, and it has nothing to do with points. She gets to teach a lesson to young people that sometimes look at yourself in the mirror, grow up and be accountable. That means far more to me than any 30 points she hit against A&M.”
Already versed in starting over, Morris transitioned quickly into the team culture, and it now appears seamless. On the court, she blended nicely with a quick and aggressive backcourt that fuels LSU’s improved offense.
“She fit right in,” LSU graduate senior guard Khayla Pointer said. “It’s been a great piece to have her here. I admire her game, being fast with the ball, the pull-up, the ability to handle the ball, nice little passes.”
Morris has been a big part of LSU’s success, quietly taking the scoring load off Pointer and giving the Tigers another 3-point threat.
“Every place you go, you have to adapt,” Morris said. “There were leaders who had been here their whole lives. How do I step in and be a positive impact on the team? Lead by example, don’t feel entitled. Make the best of it.”