Perhaps sensing the need to move on from the Will Wade saga as quickly as possible, LSU athletic director Scott Woodward has found the next coach for the men’s basketball program.
Making his fourth major hire in less than a year, Woodward chose up-and-coming Murray State coach Matt McMahon on Monday to guide the Tigers through some troubling times.
The 43-year-old McMahon, who has been frequently mentioned as one of the nation’s top young coaches, was a candidate for virtually every one of the schools that were in the market for a new coach this season.
CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, citing sources, tweeted that McMahon was LSU's pick and the two sides were finalizing a deal with an announcement expected soon.
A native of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, McMahon has a career record of 154-67 and a winning percentage of .697 in seven seasons at Murray State of the Ohio Valley Conference.
In making the step up to the Southeastern Conference, he takes over an LSU program that could be rocked with severe NCAA penalties.
Sanctions could impact the program for years to come, especially if many of the players recruited by Wade, who was fired on March 12 after LSU received an NCAA notice of allegations regarding recruiting irregularities in the program, enter the transfer portal.
McMahon’s name was connected to the LSU job Sunday evening, the day after his team was eliminated from the NCAA tournament with a 70-60 second-round setback to Saint Peter’s — which shocked Kentucky in the first round.
Seventh-seeded Murray State had reached the second round with a thrilling 92-87 overtime win against San Francisco late Thursday night.
The Racers, 31-3 overall and 18-0 in the OVC, were ranked in the AP poll for the final six weeks of the season and had a final NET ranking of 21. McMahon was honored for the first time as the conference’s coach of the year.
This season, Murray State was 19th out of 358 Division I teams in scoring 79.1 points a game and ranked 28th in scoring defense in allowing 63.2 points. The Racers also were 29th nationally with 39.1 rebounds per contest.
The NCAA tournament appearance was Murray’s third in the past five seasons under McMahon, who was a shooting guard at Appalachian State from 1996-2000.
The Racers won the OVC regular-season crown for three consecutive years from 2018 to 2020 and took the league tournament earlier this month after winning it in 2018 and ’19.
McMahon is known for coaching current NBA megastar Ja Morant, who was the second overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft after leading Murray State to the second round of the NCAA tournament that season.
McMahon is the latest successful coach to come out of the school, following Mark Gottfried, Mick Cronin, New Orleans native Billy Kennedy and Steve Prohm.
It was McMahon's first head coaching job after spending 13 seasons as a fulltime assistant with Appalachian State (2002-10), UNC Wilmington (2010-11) and Murray State (2011-15).
He succeeded Prohm in the spring of 2015 when Prohm left for Iowa State.
McMahon was also a student-assistant at his alma mater (2000-01) and a graduate assistant at Tennessee (2001-02) to begin his coaching career.
The Matt McMahon file
Hometown: Oak Ridge, Tenn.
Born: April 26, 1978 (43 years old)
Career record: 154-67, .697 (7 seasons, all at Murray State)
NCAA tournament record: 2-3
Accomplishments: Ohio Valley Conference regular-season champions (2018, 2019, 2020, 2022), OVC tournament champions (2018, 2019, 2022), NCAA tournament (2018, 2019, 2022); OVC coach of the year (2022)
Previous work (assistant): Appalachian State, UNC Wilmington, Murray State
Playing career: Appalachian State (1996-2000)
Family: Wife, Mary; daughters, Maris (12) and Mabry (8); son, Mason (10)
Year-by-year record
Year School Overall .Pct Conference .Pct
2015-16 Murray St. 17-14 .548 10-6 .625
2016-17 Murray St. 16-17 .485 8-8 .500
2017-18 Murray St. 26-6 .813 16-2 .889
2018-19 Murray St. 28-5 .848 16-2 .889
2019-20 Murray St. 23-9 .719 15-3 .833
2020-21 Murray St. 13-13 .500 10-10 .500
2021-22 Murray St. 31-3 .912 18-0 1.000
Totals (7 seasons) 154-67 .697 93-31 .750