LSU head coach Ed Orgeron waves to the fans as the LSU football team walks down Victory Hill Saturday Oct. 15, 2016, at Tiger Stadium.

 Advocate staff photo by BILL FEIG

LSU vs. Georgia

October 13, 2018 * Baton Rouge, La. (Tiger Stadium) * CBS         

Saturday, October 13

8 a.m. — LSU SportShop opens

8 a.m. — LSU Ticket Office Opens (1st Floor of Athletic Administration Building)

10 a.m. — Nicholson Gateway Fan Fest opens (across Nicholson Drive from Tiger Stadium)

10 a.m. — L-Club Tailgate (Legends Club at PMAC)

10 a.m. — Tiger One Village opens (front of PMAC)

10:45 a.m. — Chase Tyler Band performs in Cou-Yon’s Tiger One Village (front of PMAC)

11 a.m. — CST’s LSU GameDay Live Pre-Game Show from Maravich Center ramps (with Gordy Rush, Victor Howell, Jacob Hester, Eric Alexander, Emily Dixon)

11:30 a.m. — Club level, Suites open at Tiger Stadium

11:45 a.m. — Student gates open (Gate 7 only) at Tiger Stadium

Noon — The Chute opens inside Tiger Stadium

Noon — All remaining gates to Tiger Stadium open including Skyline Club (LSU At the Game Programs on sale in and around Tiger Stadium)

Noon — LSU Men’s Basketball Open Practice (Maravich Center) – Open To Public

12:30 p.m. — LSU Game Day presented by CST radio show at Cou-Yon’s Tiger One Village (with Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite)

12:45 p.m. — LSU walks down “Victory Hill” with former LSU football alumni

12:55 p.m. — Band comes down “Victory Hill”

2 p.m. — LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium (with Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush, Listen free at www.LSUsports.net/live)

2:16 p.m. — Guest Captains Presentation (Dennis Gaubatz, Skyler Green, Dwayne Bowe, Travis Daniels)

2:17 p.m. — U.S. Special Ops Parachute Team Lands in Tiger Stadium

2:24 p.m. — Golden Band from Tigerland takes the field for pregame performance

2:28 p.m. — Alma Mater and National Anthem

2:34 p.m. — Saturday Night in Death Valley - LSU Intro Video

2:35 p.m. — LSU takes the field

2:36 p.m. — Georgia takes the field

2:36 p.m. — Coin toss at midfield

2:39 p.m. — Kickoff: LSU vs. Georgia on CBS      

On-Field Presentations

1st Quarter — Folds of Honor (NW 20-yard line)

End of 1st Quarter — TAF President’s Cup (NW 20-yard line)

2nd Quarter — Steve Gleason (NW 20-yard line)

3rd Quarter — Parachute Jump Team recognition (NW 20-yard line)

Halftime

Golden Band from Tigerland performs

Jerry Stovall #21 Jersey Retirement

Be sure to check out the following items on LSUsports.net

2:39 p.m. Live stats on LSU-Georgia game www.LSUstats.com

Coach Orgeron Post-Game Press Conference (approximately 15 minutes after game):

www.facebook.com/LSUfootball

