LSU vs. Georgia
October 13, 2018 * Baton Rouge, La. (Tiger Stadium) * CBS
Saturday, October 13
8 a.m. — LSU SportShop opens
8 a.m. — LSU Ticket Office Opens (1st Floor of Athletic Administration Building)
10 a.m. — Nicholson Gateway Fan Fest opens (across Nicholson Drive from Tiger Stadium)
10 a.m. — L-Club Tailgate (Legends Club at PMAC)
10 a.m. — Tiger One Village opens (front of PMAC)
10:45 a.m. — Chase Tyler Band performs in Cou-Yon’s Tiger One Village (front of PMAC)
11 a.m. — CST’s LSU GameDay Live Pre-Game Show from Maravich Center ramps (with Gordy Rush, Victor Howell, Jacob Hester, Eric Alexander, Emily Dixon)
11:30 a.m. — Club level, Suites open at Tiger Stadium
11:45 a.m. — Student gates open (Gate 7 only) at Tiger Stadium
Noon — The Chute opens inside Tiger Stadium
Noon — All remaining gates to Tiger Stadium open including Skyline Club (LSU At the Game Programs on sale in and around Tiger Stadium)
Noon — LSU Men’s Basketball Open Practice (Maravich Center) – Open To Public
12:30 p.m. — LSU Game Day presented by CST radio show at Cou-Yon’s Tiger One Village (with Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite)
12:45 p.m. — LSU walks down “Victory Hill” with former LSU football alumni
12:55 p.m. — Band comes down “Victory Hill”
2 p.m. — LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium (with Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush, Listen free at www.LSUsports.net/live)
2:16 p.m. — Guest Captains Presentation (Dennis Gaubatz, Skyler Green, Dwayne Bowe, Travis Daniels)
2:17 p.m. — U.S. Special Ops Parachute Team Lands in Tiger Stadium
2:24 p.m. — Golden Band from Tigerland takes the field for pregame performance
2:28 p.m. — Alma Mater and National Anthem
2:34 p.m. — Saturday Night in Death Valley - LSU Intro Video
2:35 p.m. — LSU takes the field
2:36 p.m. — Georgia takes the field
2:36 p.m. — Coin toss at midfield
2:39 p.m. — Kickoff: LSU vs. Georgia on CBS
On-Field Presentations
1st Quarter — Folds of Honor (NW 20-yard line)
End of 1st Quarter — TAF President’s Cup (NW 20-yard line)
2nd Quarter — Steve Gleason (NW 20-yard line)
3rd Quarter — Parachute Jump Team recognition (NW 20-yard line)
Halftime
Golden Band from Tigerland performs
Jerry Stovall #21 Jersey Retirement
