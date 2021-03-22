For the first time since 2018, LSU and Tulane play Tuesday night in New Orleans. Scroll below for key information, live updates and more.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Tuesday
WHERE: Greer Field at Turchin Stadium
TV: None
ONLINE: ESPN+
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 14 by Collegiate Baseball. Tulane is unranked.
RECORDS: LSU is 16-5. Tulane is 9-10.
LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Fr. RHP Will Hellmers (4-1, 2.79 ERA, 19.1 IP, 3 BB, 22 SO); TU – So. RHP Tyler Hoffman (2-1, 2.08 ERA, 17.1 IP, 10 BB, 38 SO)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU switched out struggling junior designated hitter Cade Beloso for freshman Brody Drost in its series finale Sunday, but coach Paul Mainieri said, "I'm not giving up on Cade Beloso, I can assure of you that." LSU compared video from Beloso's freshman season with this one, using the film to make mechanical tweaks. Mainieri said the changes worked in practice Monday as Beloso, who's hitting .224, had his best batting practice in "several months."