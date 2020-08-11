Many prominent voices in the sports realm, including ESPN analyst Booger McFarland, are speaking out after the Big Ten canceled their 2020 football season Monday amid coronavirus concerns.

The former LSU defensive tackle said if his son was on a college football team this year, there's no way he'd let him play.

"I have a son," McFarland said. "If he was old enough to play college football and was on a team, I wouldn't let him play."

The Big Ten joined the MAC in its decision not to play a season this fall while other power five conferences have only gone as far to limit its season to just conference opponents.

"How can it be safe for me to send my son on the field, but you can't have fans in the stands?"

.@ESPNBooger is adamant that if he had a son in college there is no way he would let him play football this year.



"At some point this has become selfish for everyone else, and we want to make decisions when we're not the ones taking all the risk." pic.twitter.com/AOm3vqC0d3 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) August 10, 2020

McFarland said safety should be the highest priority when it comes to 2020 sports, and letting college athletes on the field during a global pandemic would be 'selfish.'

"At some point this has become selfish for everyone else, and we want to make decisions when we're not the ones taking all the risk."

The fate of the Southeastern Conference still hangs in the balance. The league's presidents met Monday evening and decided to continue to monitor the situation surrounding coronavirus, a source told The Advocate.

