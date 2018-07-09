Derrius Guice has already made one dream a reality by making it to the NFL.

On Monday, he made another come true by giving his mom a brand new car.

Guice, the former LSU running back who was drafted by the Washington Redskins in this year's draft, posted a video to his Twitter account showing the rookie pulling up to surprise his mom in Baton Rouge with a brand new Jaguar E-Pace.

A second video posted to Twitter shows Guice's mom, in tears, celebrating while he popped a celebratory bottle of mini champagne.

This is the second time in the past week Guice's giving nature has made headlines. He and former teammate Leonard Fournette, who plays for the Jacksonville Jaguars, helped pay for LSU student Jhane Garner's tuition for the upcoming school year when she lost her TOPS financial aid.

Garner was a student trainer on the LSU Football staff when Guice and Fournette both played for the Tigers.