In a showdown of the Southeastern Conference’s top two teams, No. 5-ranked LSU pushed No. 4 Florida with a tie going into the final rotation. Ultimately though, the Gators prevailed 198.150-197.825 Friday night in Gainesville, Florida.

The Tigers dropped to 3-1 and 2-1 in the SEC. Florida improved to 8-0 and 5-0.

Led by a 9.95 on floor from freshman KJ Johnson, LSU and Florida went into the final rotation tied at 148.350. The Tigers finished on beam and the Gators finished on floor.

LSU was able to erase a 9.35 when Sami Durante fell on beam and got another 9.95 from KJ Johnson, but the Tigers weren’t able to keep pace with the Gators. Florida got a 10.0 on floor from Nya Reed, a 9.975 from Trinity Thomas and a 9.95 from Sloane Blakely to pull away for its fourth straight win over LSU.

Tigers sophomore Haleigh Bryant shared top honors on uneven bars with Florida’s Thomas and Savannah Schoenherr with a 9.95 before scratching on beam after a 9.775 on floor. LSU junior Kiya Johnson shared first place on beam with Florida’s Leah Clapper, both with 9.95s.

LSU returns home next Friday to host No. 8 Alabama at 7:45 p.m. The meet will be televised on ESPNU.