BR.lsuumasslowell.031020 815.jpg
Buy Now

LSU clorer Devin Fontenot (28) celebrates the last strike out in the ninth inning of LSU's 6-4 win over UMass-Lowell in the final game of a 3-game series Sunday in LSU's Alex Box Stadium. With the win, LSU swept the series.

 PHOTO BY PATRICK DENNIS

LSU pitchers Devin Fontenot and Jaden Hill received 2020 third-team All-American recognition Tuesday from Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

Picked by the staff of Collegiate Baseball, the teams were based off performances during a shortened season.

Fontenot, a junior right-handed pitcher, acted as LSU's closer last season. He finished 1-0 with a 0.90 ERA while striking out 17 batters and walking four. Fontenot ranked No. 3 in the Southeastern Conference in saves with four.

Hill, a sophomore right-hander, electrified LSU's pitching staff out of the bullpen. Used in a structured role after missing most of his freshman season with an elbow injury, Hill allowed one hit over 11⅔ innings. Hill recorded 17 strikeouts, and opponents batted .028 (1-for-36) against him.

Email Wilson Alexander at walexander@theadvocate.com

View comments