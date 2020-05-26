LSU pitchers Devin Fontenot and Jaden Hill received 2020 third-team All-American recognition Tuesday from Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.
Picked by the staff of Collegiate Baseball, the teams were based off performances during a shortened season.
Fontenot, a junior right-handed pitcher, acted as LSU's closer last season. He finished 1-0 with a 0.90 ERA while striking out 17 batters and walking four. Fontenot ranked No. 3 in the Southeastern Conference in saves with four.
Hill, a sophomore right-hander, electrified LSU's pitching staff out of the bullpen. Used in a structured role after missing most of his freshman season with an elbow injury, Hill allowed one hit over 11⅔ innings. Hill recorded 17 strikeouts, and opponents batted .028 (1-for-36) against him.