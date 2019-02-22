With a high chance of thunderstorms Saturday, LSU baseball has moved Game 2 of its weekend series vs. Bryant to 7 p.m.

First pitch was originally scheduled for 3 p.m.

The forecast Saturday from the National Weather Service calls for a 70 percent chance of showers and storms, mainly after noon. Winds might gust up to 30 mph too.

The rain will be associated with a cold front, and temperatures will drop Saturday night into the low 50s.