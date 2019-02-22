lsualabama.051318_HS_022
Members of the LSU baseball team, staff, and grounds crew personnel pull the tarp onto the field before LSU hosts Alabama in game two of a three game series, Saturday, May 12, 2018, in anticipation of scattered thunderstorms impacting the area at LSU's Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

With a high chance of thunderstorms Saturday, LSU baseball has moved Game 2 of its weekend series vs. Bryant to 7 p.m.

First pitch was originally scheduled for 3 p.m.

The forecast Saturday from the National Weather Service calls for a 70 percent chance of showers and storms, mainly after noon. Winds might gust up to 30 mph too.

The rain will be associated with a cold front, and temperatures will drop Saturday night into the low 50s.

