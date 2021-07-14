When Auburn decided to use an image of a Heisman Trophy in a promotional social media post it sent to 2022 offensive line recruit Jacob Hood, it included an interesting twist.
It was a picture Joe Burrow's Heisman Trophy.
That's right: Auburn is using the star quarterback from LSU, its SEC West rival, to attract a recruit.
Auburn's only connection to Burrow's Heisman was a 23-20 loss in which Burrow threw for 321 yards and ran for a key touchdown during LSU's national championship season in 2019.
It's not like Auburn didn't have other ready-made choices.
It could have used Pat Sullivan's Heisman, which he won for the Tigers in 1971. They could have used Bo Jackson's from 1985 or Cam Newton's from 2010.
Instead, the image, which reads "Heisman Hood," features the three-star recruit standing next to Burrow's famous award.
🏆6️⃣5️⃣ pic.twitter.com/HlOZB2En4u— ✞𝓙𝓪𝓬𝓸𝓫 𝓗𝓸𝓸𝓭✞(65)✪ (@jacobhood2022) July 13, 2021
Hood is an offensive tackle prospect from Nashville, Tennessee, who said his recruitment is down to five schools: Auburn, Georgia, Miami, Mississippi State and Ole Miss.
Absent from the list? LSU, which has the top class in the SEC for 2022, according to 247Sports. Included are two offensive tackles, including five-star prospect Will Campbell from Neville High School in Monroe.
It's a safe bet Joe Burrow's Heisman Trophy might have been a better recruiting tool in Baton Rouge than it was in Auburn.