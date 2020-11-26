Nikki Fargas can laugh about it now, five years after the fact. About the time during the 2015-16 season when injuries winnowed her roster at one point down to six available scholarship players. When she had to hold midseason tryouts for walk-ons.

This year, the problem for the LSU women’s basketball team might be to find a room big enough for all 16 of the Lady Tigers to sit together at an acceptable distance apart under coronavirus restrictions.

Fargas has come under criticism at times during her 10 seasons at LSU for coming in under the lofty expectations for a program that in the not too distant past reached a then record-tying five straight Women’s Final Fours. At times having, talent, attracting or keeping enough of it, has been the issue.

But this LSU team has all the pieces that a coach or a fan would want. A lot of pieces. There is depth, talented players in the paint and on the perimeter and experience galore. The Lady Tigers have six seniors and nine upperclassmen total, and return four of five starters from a team that went 20-10 and was a lock to be an NCAA at-large pick before the plug was pulled on all winter and spring championship events.

How far that team might have gone is conjecture. But without that tournament appearance, the fact remains LSU has not advanced to the second weekend of the tournament or won an NCAA tournament game since 2014.

This could be the team to change that. This could be Fargas’ best team ever.

“It has the potential,” Fargas said. “They have all the tools. It’s just a matter of how quickly we can jell.”

That has been a common COVID-19 era problem for everyone . LSU hasn’t been able to use a scout team or even have an exhibition. The Lady Tigers are starting cold turkey (pardon the Thanksgiving pun) Friday in Las Vegas in the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout against BYU. A second game follows Saturday against West Virginia before a home opener Dec. 4 against UCF.

Despite the handicaps, Fargas is aiming high for a fast start.

“I don’t see anything less than our goal of finishing the non-conference schedule undefeated,” she said. “We want to finish in the top four in the SEC to get that (SEC tournament double) bye. Any time you’re top four or five in our league you should be nationally ranked, which should give us a better NCAA tournament seeding.”

LSU is picked to finish seventh in the SEC this season, matching their seeding in last season’s conference tournament. But inside and out, there is reason to believe the Lady Tigers could do better than that.

Inside LSU is led by 6-foot-5 senior center Faustine Aifuwa, who averaged 11 points and eight rebounds last season. Outside, they have Khayla Pointer, a 5-7 point guard in the Temeka Johnson mold who earned first-team preseason All-SEC honors, no small feat in the always competitive SEC.

“We’ve got young ladies who know how to compete at a high level,” Fargas said. “Practices have been intense. Khayla Pointer has done a great job leading the attack. I like the variety we can display. The diversity of our team is going to be key. We can go with a bigger lineup or a smaller, quicker lineup.”

Diversity indeed. LSU has another in a long line of Australians on the roster in freshman Sharna Ayre and two players from France: senior Awa Trasi and transfer junior Sarah Shematsi. Fargas said she sometimes finds Trasi explaining a play to Shematsi at practice in French.

“It’s really cute,” she said.

There is even the daughter of LSU basketball royalty in freshman Amirah O’Neal, Mimi to everyone, daughter of Shaquille O’Neal. Her brother Shareef just transferred to LSU’s men’s team from UCLA.

“We have depth,” Fargas said. “I like that we can go 10 players deep. They understand the system and how to put the ball in the hole.”

It’s fitting that LSU’s season is beginning in Las Vegas, because it is a gamble to know how or where the season will end up. The NCAA recently announced that it plans to conduct the entire 68-team men’s basketball tournament, 67 games typically spread over three weeks at 14 sites across the country, in Indianapolis. The women’s tournament, which has 64 teams playing 63 games, is only fractionally less logistically daunting. Fargas hopes the women’s tournament will follow a similar plan.

“I think there’s a model out there that shows when you’re playing our sport, as the WNBA and NBA did, that you are able to bubble the teams,” Fargas said. “I believe there’s a conversation about that with the NCAA (women’s) tournament. I would be in favor of that, provided that’s the safest way for us to compete.”

And it would come as no surprise if this Lady Tigers’ team is competing well into whatever this March Madness will bring.