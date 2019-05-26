Three LSU baseball players earned selection to the Southeastern Conference All-Tournament team.

Catcher Saul Garza, second baseman Brandt Broussard and shortstop Josh Smith made the list, which the SEC released on Sunday evening at the end of the tournament.

With three selections, LSU had more players on the team than any other school in the conference. The team, voted on by media covering the tournament, consisted of one player at each position and two pitchers.

Smith hit .360 (9-for-25) in five games with two doubles, four RBIs and one home run.

Broussard batted .462 (6-for-13) with one double, five runs scored and three stolen bases. He did not play in LSU's semifinal loss to Vanderbilt because of an elbow injury.

Garza hit a team-best .474 (9-for-19) with four doubles, one RBI and two runs scored. He also started every game, catching 44 innings over five days.

Here's the full 2019 SEC All-Tournament team:

Pitcher: John Doxakis, Texas A&M

Pitcher: Parker Caracci, Ole Miss

Catcher: Saul Garza, LSU

Designated hitter: Matt Goodheart, Arkansas

First base: Tanner Allen, Mississippi State

Second base: Brandt Broussard, LSU

Third base: Edouard Julien, Auburn

Shortstop: Josh Smith, LSU

Outfielder: JJ Bleday, Vanderbilt

Outfielder: Thomas Dillard, Ole Miss

Outfielder: Pat DeMarco, Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt won the tournament by beating Ole Miss 11-10 in the finals.