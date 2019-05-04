Cole Henry stood against a dugout fence.
The freshman had established himself as LSU’s best starter, earning comparisons to some of the greatest pitchers in program history. He had performed like an ace.
But Henry watched from the dugout when LSU began its series against Ole Miss, unable to pitch for the second straight weekend. Coach Paul Mainieri wanted to start Henry on Friday night. Then Henry’s elbow felt sore.
Henry, who missed fall practice because of an arm injury, became the latest LSU pitcher to miss a game with arm soreness. Of the 20 pitchers on the roster, seven or eight have missed games this season with arm soreness, associate athletic trainer Cory Couture said. Five of them are freshmen.
“It is ironic a lot of the injuries happen to freshmen,” Mainieri said. “I just think the jump from high school to college baseball — it's a longer season, it's a longer year, they're throwing more — that may contribute to it to some degree. But it also could be the cumulative number of pitches they've made throughout their lifetime.”
LSU uses the term “arm soreness” to describe an injury that does not definitively require surgery or rule a player out for the season. It’s chronic pain, more difficult to treat because the source of the injury may come from a different area of the body.
Once a player develops arm soreness, there’s no solid timetable for his return. How long a pitcher needs to get healthy depends on his injury and his body.
Arm problems extend past LSU, affecting pitchers throughout the country, from little league to professional baseball.
Georgia ace Emerson Hancock missed a second straight start this weekend. Oregon State’s Kevin Abel, who threw a complete-game shutout to win the 2018 College World Series, announced last month he needed Tommy John surgery.
“There's a lot of inherent risk that goes on with just being a pitcher,” Couture said. “The earlier they do it, the more they do it, the more injuries are going to happen. There's really nothing we all can do about it.”
Preventive measures
When players arrive at LSU, Couture performs a full-body screen. Using a laser protractor, Couture measures the players' joints to find an arm’s range of motion.
Pitchers throw so much that over time, Couture said, one of the joints in their shoulder rotates toward their back. It can create muscle fatigue.
“It makes you asymmetrical,” Couture said, “which isn't necessarily a good thing.”
The screens give LSU a base point, sometimes showing if a player is more susceptible to injury, which helps the medical staff individualize training.
LSU pitchers visit the training room inside Alex Box Stadium twice per week, whether or not they have an injury. The medical staff measures the pitchers’ joints, either with the laser or their hands. Then they work on soft tissue. LSU also contracts a massage therapy company.
But arm injuries are almost inevitable. When a player develops arm soreness, Couture examines the severity of their injury — team physician Mark Field helps, too — but LSU cannot predict their return.
“That's what's frustrating sometimes,” Couture said. “We don't know exactly how long it's going to take. It takes different players different amounts of time.”
Common tests do not always provide a clear answer. Henry and Jaden Hill’s MRIs both returned clean.
Hill, who began the season in the weekend rotation, has not pitched in a game since February. He strained his Ulnar Collateral Ligament (UCL), which is associated with Tommy John surgery, and felt more symptoms than Henry.
“You can't do anything,” Hill said. “That's what set me back so long. There's no rehab that can fix this. It's a natural healing process.”
Free of pain, Hill threw farther last weekend than he has since the injury, and “felt great,” Mainieri said. But Mainieri did not have a date for Hill’s return.
“It’s just a baseball injury,” Hill said. “It’s part of playing the game of baseball.”
Steps to come back
As freshman Landon Marceaux pitched against Northwestern State in mid-March, he felt pain in his throwing shoulder. His next outing came eight days later. Then he played in one game over the next five weeks.
Marceaux, who started the second game of LSU’s season, had pinched a nerve in his shoulder. His rotator cuff and the front of his shoulder felt sore, too. His arm ached off-and-on for weeks.
“For me,” Marceaux said, “it just wasn't recovering well.”
When a pitcher develops an arm injury, Couture examines the shoulder blade, hips and ankles. With a chronic injury, Couture said, there’s probably something else creating pain.
LSU puts its pitchers through a series of steps after an injury. First, pain must subside. Second, the medical staff restores range of motion. Then the pitcher has to regain his strength. Next comes a series of exercises before picking up a baseball. Only when the pitcher does not feel pain as he performs these drills can he play light catch.
Marceaux, who always took off at least two months from baseball in high school, focused on strengthening his rotator cuff. He stretched his shoulder. Mostly, he waited until he felt healthy.
“When you're real fatigued and you feel sore, your arm feels cruddy,” Marceaux said. “It doesn't feel like you have any arm speed at all. When you're feeling good, it feels like you could throw flat-footed and throw 90 mph. The ball just pops out of your hand.”
As Marceaux spoke, circular bruises dotted his right arm. He had just finished cupping therapy, which relieves tension and reduces inflammation. He started doing it a couple weeks ago, back when his arm felt sore.
No end in sight
During a lifetime spent around baseball, including 37 years as a coach, Mainieri has seen people focus on one sport at younger ages. Pitchers are throwing more often and faster than ever before. And the rate of injury is going up.
“It seems like each year it's getting worse,” Couture said.
Over the past few years, LSU analyzed its program. It has changed its screening process and individualized pitchers’ routines. The Tigers monitor workloads with a sensor in an arm sleeve. They have shortened bullpen sessions. Some pitchers throw the day after a game; others pitchers don’t touch a baseball.
“We've given a lot more freedom to each kid to determine what's best for them,” Mainieri said.
Though LSU established preventive measures and examined its tactics, arm injuries have continued to take pitchers out of games. LSU shut down its entire pitching staff during fall practice because of arm injuries. The problem continued into the season. Why?
“If I knew the exact answer, I could patent that and make a lot of money,” Mainieri said. “If anyone knew the answer of why those things happen, then we obviously would be doing something about it to correct it.”