6. Travis Etienne is still rolling

The Jennings, Louisiana product made a name for himself during Clemson's 2018 campaign when he racked up an FBS-leading 24 rushing touchdowns and 26 total touchdowns. 

He's mostly backed up the hype in his junior season, compiling 1,932 total yards and 22 touchdowns. 

Etienne also proved himself a difference maker in Clemson's Fiesta Bowl victory over Ohio State, scoring 3 total touchdowns in the affair. 

In this photo: Clemson running back Travis Etienne scores against Ohio State during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

For Clemson's running back Travis Etienne, him playing in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Jan. 13 is an opportunity to come home. 

However, the Jennings native's Louisiana reunion is already off to a disheartening start as his family receives threats from LSU fans just weeks before the big match-up, according to a report from Greenville News

His mother, Donnetta Etienne, told the South Carolina newspaper the family is "getting all kinds of threats," including one person who told the Etienne family they had less than 24 hours to get out of Louisiana. Travis' family still lives in Jennings, less than two hours away from Baton Rouge. 

“LSU fans are kind of over the top," Donnetta said in an interview with Greenville News. "We have nothing against LSU; it’s not LSU, it’s LSU fans. They have a big desire for LSU to win the game. The only thing I didn’t like about it is it’s not Travis playing LSU, it’s Clemson playing LSU. But LSU fans started going crazy and we haven’t even played the game yet.”

Before Travis' move to Clemson's program, which he has played in for three seasons now, his football career started in Louisiana at Jennings High. He was even recruited by LSU, Greenville News reported. 

Coach Ed Orgeron, who at the time was an assistant coach, called him "one who got away."

LSU will face Clemson in the National Championship in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Kickoff is 7 p.m.

