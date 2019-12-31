For Clemson's running back Travis Etienne, him playing in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Jan. 13 is an opportunity to come home.

However, the Jennings native's Louisiana reunion is already off to a disheartening start as his family receives threats from LSU fans just weeks before the big match-up, according to a report from Greenville News.

We from Louisiana. We are getting all kind of threats. Sad but true. God is in control. Nothing can penetrate the blood of Jesus..We are blessed‼️ — Donnetta Etienne (@DonnettaEtienne) December 30, 2019

His mother, Donnetta Etienne, told the South Carolina newspaper the family is "getting all kinds of threats," including one person who told the Etienne family they had less than 24 hours to get out of Louisiana. Travis' family still lives in Jennings, less than two hours away from Baton Rouge.

“LSU fans are kind of over the top," Donnetta said in an interview with Greenville News. "We have nothing against LSU; it’s not LSU, it’s LSU fans. They have a big desire for LSU to win the game. The only thing I didn’t like about it is it’s not Travis playing LSU, it’s Clemson playing LSU. But LSU fans started going crazy and we haven’t even played the game yet.”

Before Travis' move to Clemson's program, which he has played in for three seasons now, his football career started in Louisiana at Jennings High. He was even recruited by LSU, Greenville News reported.

Coach Ed Orgeron, who at the time was an assistant coach, called him "one who got away."

LSU will face Clemson in the National Championship in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Kickoff is 7 p.m.