Despite a slew of questions, the expectation is that new LSU coach Brian Kelly — who has suffered only two losing seasons in 31 years as a head coach — will improve the Tigers in 2022.
The question is, by how much?
Caesars Sportsbook is pegging LSU’s win total at seven, shaded slightly to the under side of that number. It is a reasonable expectation — modest but not great improvement from last year’s 6-6 regular-season mark. I’m going one better at 8-4, provided LSU can get off to a confidence-building victory Sunday against Florida State in the Caesars Superdome (6:30 p.m., ABC).
How will the Tigers fare week-to-week? With a new staff and so many new players the guesswork going into the LSU season is elevated to an art form. The prospect of looking like a fool rather than a sage is at an all-time high, but let's make a start:
Week 1: Sunday vs. Florida State
(6:30 p.m., ABC)
Give FSU a small bonus for its 47-7 warmup win against Duquesne, but Dome-field advantage and a decisive edge for the defensive front of the Tigers against the offensive line of the Seminoles tilts this one in LSU’s favor.
Pick: LSU 27, FSU 23
Week 2: Sept. 10 vs. Southern
(6:30 p.m., SEC Network)
This is one of the most culturally significant games in LSU history, as the Tigers take on their crosstown neighbors in football for the first time. On the field, LSU outmatches Southern at virtually every position. The Tigers will be looking to empty the bench and keep the score respectable.
Pick: LSU 53, SU 13
Week 3: Sept. 17 vs. Miss. State
(5 p.m., ESPN)
State embarrassed LSU here two years ago, with K.J. Costello throwing for an SEC-record 623 yards in a 44-34 upset. Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense figures to have matured with returning quarterback Will Rogers. Still, teams like LSU have squads of analysts to figure out how to defend it.
Pick: LSU 24, MSU 20
Week 4: Sept. 24 vs. New Mexico
(6:30 p.m., ESPN+ or SECN+)
The Lobos play solid defense, but there’s nowhere to go but up for an offense that finished last (130th) in the FBS in 2021 by averaging 12.2 points per game. A nine-game SEC schedule can’t get here fast enough.
Pick: LSU 48, UNM 3
Week 5: Oct. 1 at Auburn
(Game time and TV TBA)
Auburn is on a two-game winning streak against LSU for the first time since 1999-2000. LSU is only 3-8 at Auburn since 2000, but this looks like a good time for a visit as coach Bryan Harsin’s seat couldn’t be hotter. He may even be fired by then.
Pick: LSU 20, AU 17
Week 6: Oct. 8 vs. Tennessee
(Game time and TV TBA)
The Volunteers return for the first time since that insane 16-14 LSU victory in 2010. This looks to be a much higher-scoring affair. Tennessee has an excellent pass-catch combo in Hendon Hooker and Cedric Tillman. Can LSU’s offense keep up?
Pick: UT 34, LSU 31
Week 7: Oct. 15 at Florida
(Game time and TV TBA)
LSU appeared to show zero interest in then-UL coach Billy Napier, who took the Florida job before LSU hired Kelly. This game isn’t really a referendum on those hires, but it will feel like it. Kelly gets an early statement win.
Pick: LSU 23, UF 21
Week 8: Oct. 22 vs. Ole Miss
(Game time and TV TBA)
A favorable schedule gives the Rebels a chance to show up in Tiger Stadium, where they haven’t won since 2008, an eye-popping 7-0. It’s another in a string of tossup games for the Tigers, but they derail the Lane (Kiffin) Train this time.
Pick: LSU 30, OLE MISS 25
Week 9: Nov. 5 vs. Alabama
(Game time and TV TBA)
The SEC's version of the “First Order” is loaded once again, with quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson arguably the nation’s best players on each side of the ball. LSU will carry the fight to the Crimson Tide again, but it’s impossible not to predict another Bama win.
Pick: BAMA 31, LSU 16
Week 10: Nov. 12 at Arkansas
(Game time and TV TBA)
This is always a tough trip for LSU when it comes on the heels of playing Alabama, and the weather in November is usually lousy. The Tigers have a shot, but an improved Arkansas retains The Boot.
Pick: UA 21, LSU 17
Week 11: Nov. 19 vs. UAB
(Game time and TV TBA)
This game isn’t a total pushover — the Blazers are a popular pick to win the Conference USA title. The Blazers could win nine games, but not at LSU’s expense if the Tigers handle their senior night business.
Pick: LSU 38, UAB 17
Week 12: Nov. 26 at Texas A&M
(Game time and TV TBA)
The Aggies are trendy after beating Bama and acquiring the nation’s top recruiting class. Still, one thinks of A&M as a program that runs with its shoes tied together. It’s hard to pick LSU, but the Tigers could spring a second consecutive upset against them.
Pick: A&M 25, LSU 24 (8-4, 4-4)